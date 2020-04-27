KX250 2-STROKE PROJECT: RAW VIDEO

Zach Bell’s KX250 two-stroke project was a masterpiece put together by Precision Concepts. He had trouble defending his 2-stroke Championship title last year, but he plans on coming back again as soon as racing resumes. In the meantime, here’s some action with Sean Lipanovich testing the bike at Glen Helen.

