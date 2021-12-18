KX125 SERVICE: MR. KNOW-IT-ALL

KX125M-L1186d-gre

Dear Mr. Know-It-All,
I pulled my 2005 KX125 out of retirement the other day and decided to give it a once-over. After cleaning the carb, I noticed an air boot full of blue goop. Low and behold, I pulled the air filter, and the bottom of the filter was all pooled up with oil. I thought the air filter oil stayed on the filter once applied. The filter isn’t dirty. Should I apply more oil or just ride it?
Derreck Barnett
via [email protected]

Good question, Mr. Barnett, since this is a no-see zone and often gets neglected. Although any good air filter oil is built with a tacky factor, when left unattended for months, a good percentage of the formula will cascade due to gravity. Making a good air-filter oil requires a blend that catches contaminants but also allows for proper air flow. My first suggestion is to always use a quality air-filter oil. I’ve had superb luck with both Maxima FFT and Twin Air Bio Liquid Power filter oil. I make it a practice to give my clean, lubed filter a thorough massaging if it has sat idle for longer than two weeks in the air box. Clean out the pool of juice in the air boot. Re-soak and saturate the foam element. Gently squeeze out the excess and massage it in both inside and outside the filter. I like to let my filter sit for at least an hour, work in the pockets of excess oil, then tamp it down with paper towels, looking to leave as even a coat as possible. I try to do this the day before I ride so the filter gets tacky, as the thinning agent will evaporate and you should have proper power, not overly rich conditions.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Follow Us @dirtbikemag