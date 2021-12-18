KX125 SERVICE: MR. KNOW-IT-ALL

Dear Mr. Know-It-All,

I pulled my 2005 KX125 out of retirement the other day and decided to give it a once-over. After cleaning the carb, I noticed an air boot full of blue goop. Low and behold, I pulled the air filter, and the bottom of the filter was all pooled up with oil. I thought the air filter oil stayed on the filter once applied. The filter isn’t dirty. Should I apply more oil or just ride it?

Derreck Barnett

via [email protected]

Good question, Mr. Barnett, since this is a no-see zone and often gets neglected. Although any good air filter oil is built with a tacky factor, when left unattended for months, a good percentage of the formula will cascade due to gravity. Making a good air-filter oil requires a blend that catches contaminants but also allows for proper air flow. My first suggestion is to always use a quality air-filter oil. I’ve had superb luck with both Maxima FFT and Twin Air Bio Liquid Power filter oil. I make it a practice to give my clean, lubed filter a thorough massaging if it has sat idle for longer than two weeks in the air box. Clean out the pool of juice in the air boot. Re-soak and saturate the foam element. Gently squeeze out the excess and massage it in both inside and outside the filter. I like to let my filter sit for at least an hour, work in the pockets of excess oil, then tamp it down with paper towels, looking to leave as even a coat as possible. I try to do this the day before I ride so the filter gets tacky, as the thinning agent will evaporate and you should have proper power, not overly rich conditions.