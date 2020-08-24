KTM’S JOSH TOTH WINS GRASSMAN NATIONAL ENDURO

FMF/KTM’s Josh Toth claimed his third win of the season, and by doing so, took control of the 2020 Kenda AMA National Enduro Series point standings with an impressive performance at this weekend’s Grassman National Enduro in Chandlersville, Ohio. Toth missed the opening round of the 2020 season due to a leg injury, however, after compiling three wins and a second in the remaining four rounds, the Connecticut rider has managed to move to the top of the series standings. It didn’t hurt that previous point leader Grant Baylor had a mechanical issue in the opening test and finished the day in 10th. Grant came into the race with a 12-point lead over Toth in the series standings, however, the FactoryONE Sherco rider saw that lead evaporate when he was forced to push his bike out of test one after it suddenly stopped on him with just a few hundred feet to go.

With four rounds remaining in the series, Toth feels he has the momentum he needs to finish out the season on top.“The win helps with confidence, for sure,” said Toth. “I still have to ride the bike, though. It’s still going to be tough. Today was hard. Stew was ripping. But battling with him and coming out on top, I’m pretty stoked.”

For the second round in a row, four-time National Enduro Champion Steward Baylor finished in the runner-up slot on a privateer Kawasaki. Steward missed round two of the series to have knee surgery, but is not ready to give up on a fifth title just yet. “The championship is back in sight, so that’s the goal,” said Steward. “Just two months ago, given the circumstances, we didn’t even think we’d be racing at this point. We were hardly out of the hospital. So, to be at this point and parking it on the podium on a box stock bike, I’m stoked.”

Beta USA’s Thorn Devlin rounded out the podium after turning in his best performance of the season. FMF/KTM’s Ben Kelley finished 34 seconds behind Devlin to claim fourth overall. A couple of crashes kept Kelley playing catch up for most of the day.

Disappointed with his performance at the Little Raccoon National Enduro three weeks before, Craig DeLong came into the Grassman Enduro with something to prove and the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider delivered a solid sixth overall finish, which gave him the win in the NE Pro 2 division.

Cody Barnes was second in the NE Pro 2 class with a seventh overall finish. The Beta USA-backed rider battled most of the day with Mike McGinnis and topped the KTM rider by 19 seconds when all was said and done. McGinnis came home with eighth overall and third NE Pro 2 rider, while Vincent Smith was ninth overall and fourth in the NE Pro 2 class. After losing over 10 minutes when his bike stopped in test one, Grant Baylor made an impressive charge in the final five tests to salvage a 10th overall finish, good enough for 11 valuable points.

With four rounds remaining, Toth sits atop the series standings with 115 points, while Grant is second with 108. Ben Kelley is third with 102 points. Steward sits in fourth with 91 points.

