KTM’S JOSH TOTH BREAKS LEG AGAIN

FMF KTM Factory Racing Team’s Josh Toth will miss the opening round of the 2020 AMA National Enduro Championship this weekend following a leg injury sustained during practice earlier in the week.

Toth underwent surgery last summer to repair a broken tibia and fibula in his right leg and he re-fractured the right tibia while preparing for the upcoming season in South Carolina. Toth will see an orthopedic specialist to reassess his injury and determine further plans.

The opening round of the 2020 AMA National Enduro Championship kicks off this Sunday, February 2 with the Sumter National Enduro in Sumter, South Carolina.