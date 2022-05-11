KTM’S 2023 TWO-STROKES: BIG CHANGES!

KTM just released the bulk of its 2023 dirt line. Virtually all of the competition bikes are new, but the two-stroke models in particular represent a very big departure from the past. On top of the list is an all-new model for the U.S. The 300SX two-stroke has not been offered on this side of the Atlantic, and beyond that, the 2023 model is new from the ground up. First of all, it has a chassis that is similar to that of the all-new Factory Editions released earlier in the year. The motor is new in virtually every way. It is the first KTM two-stroke motocross bike with both electric start and fuel-injection. The EFI system represents a change in direction, as it is not Transfer Port Injection. Instead, the injectors are located in the throttle body. Another feature that is new to KTM is the electronic power valve. The centrifugal ball-ramp mechanism is gone.

All of those features are carried over to the other full-size two-stroke competition bikes, both MX and off-road. The 250 and 300 are available as XC models, as is the 125 and 150. All are electric-start, all are throttle body EFI and all have an electronic power valve. Lubrication is through premix; no injection.

2023 KTM 300 SX HIGHLIGHTS

• All-new model with new chassis and engine wrapped in new bodywork.

• New engine with electronic power valve offers improved mid-range power and rotating mass.

• New 39 mm Keihin throttle body features advanced EFI technology for immediate throttle response and ease of use—no more jetting for conditions.

• New electric start and lightweight Li-Ion battery provide immediate starts at a light weight.

• New frame design with parallel mounts, new forged shock mount and reworked rigidity to better manage rider comfort.

• New topology optimized subframe with hybrid polyamide and aluminum construction for improved durability.

• New hollow, die-cast swingarm offers reduced unsprung weight and increased rigidity.

• Updated WP XACT fork with new settings and new hydrostop to improve bottoming resistance.

• New, completely redesigned WP XACT rear shock has a lighter and shorter body and all new internals.

• New topology optimized handlebar mounts increase grip surface for reduced bar twist.

• New map select switch changes engine character depending on track conditions and rider preference.

• Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation and light operation.

• High-tech Brembo brakes combined with lightweight wave discs offer incredible braking power and feel.

• CNC machined hubs and high-end Excel rims combine unmatched performance and durability with massive weight savings.

300SX (250SX) SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 2-Stroke

Displacement: 293.2 cc (249 cc)

Bore / Stroke: 72 / 72 mm (66.4 / 72 mm)

Starter: Electric starter / Lithium Ion 12.8V 2Ah

Transmission: 5 Gears

Fuel System: Keihin EFI, throttle body 39 mm

Lubrication: Premix 60:1

Primary Ratio: 26:72

Final Drive: 14:49

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DDS-Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics

Ignition: Vitesco Technologies EMS

Frame: Central Double-Cradle Type 25CrMo4 Steel

Sub Frame: Aluminum reinforced Polyamide

Handlebar: Neken, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XACT USD Fork, Ø 48 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XACT Monoshock with Linkage

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 310 / 300 mm; 12.2 / 11.81 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 260 mm / 220 mm

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60 x 21” / 2.15 x 19” Excel

Front/Rear Tires: 80/100-21” / 110/90-19” Dunlop MX33

Chain: 5/8 x 1/4 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 26.1º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,493 mm ± 10 mm / 58.7 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 354 mm / 13.9 in

Seat Height: 958 mm / 37.7 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 7.2 L / 1.90 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 99.4 kg / 219.1 lbs

2023 KTM 125 SX HIGHLIGHTS

• All-new generation model with new chassis and engine wrapped in new bodywork.

• New engine with electronic power valve offers improved mid-range power and rotating mass.

• New 39 mm Keihin throttle body features advanced EFI technology for immediate throttle response and ease of use—no more jetting for conditions.

• New electric start and lightweight Li-Ion battery provide immediate starts at a light weight.

• New frame design with parallel mounts, new forged shock mount and reworked rigidity to better manage rider comfort.

• New topology optimized subframe with hybrid polyamide and aluminum construction for improved durability.

• New hollow, die-cast swingarm offers reduced unsprung weight and increased rigidity.

• Updated WP XACT fork with new settings and new hydrostop to improve bottoming resistance.

• New, completely redesigned WP XACT rear shock has a lighter and shorter body and all new internals.

• New topology optimized handlebar mounts increase grip surface for reduced bar twist.

• New map select switch changes engine character depending on track conditions and rider preference.

• Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation and light operation.

• High-tech Brembo brakes combined with lightweight wave discs offer incredible braking power and feel.

• CNC machined hubs and high-end Excel rims combine unmatched performance and durability with massive weight savings.

125SX (150SX) SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 2-Stroke

Displacement: 124.8 cc

Bore / Stroke: 54 / 54.5 mm

Starter: Electric starter / Lithium Ion 12.8V 2Ah

Transmission: 6 Gears

Fuel System: Keihin EFI, throttle body 39 mm

Lubrication: Premix 40:1

Primary Ratio: 23:73

Final Drive: 13:51

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DS Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics

Ignition: Vitesco Technologies EMS

Frame: Central Double-Cradle Type 25CrMo4 Steel

Sub Frame: Aluminum reinforced Polyamide

Handlebar: Neken, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XACT USD Fork, Ø 48 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XACT Monoshock with Linkage

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 310 / 300 mm; 12.2 / 11.81 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 260 mm / 220 mm

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60x 21” / 2.15 x 19” Excel

Front/Rear Tires: 80/100-21” / 100/90-19” Dunlop MX33

Chain: 5/8 x 1/4 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 26.1º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,493 mm ± 10 mm / 58.7 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 359 mm / 14.1 in

Seat Height: 958 mm / 37.7 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 7.2 L / 1.90 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 92.4 kg / 203.7 lbs

2023 KTM 300XC, 250XC HIGHLIGHTS

• All-new generation model with new chassis and engine wrapped in new bodywork.

• New engine with electronic power valve offers improved mid-range power and rotating mass.

• New 39 mm Keihin throttle body features advanced EFI technology for immediate throttle response and ease of use—no jetting for conditions.

• New frame design with parallel mounts, new forged shock mount and reworked rigidity to better manage rider comfort.

• New topology optimized subframe with hybrid polyamide and aluminum construction for improved durability.

• New hollow, die-cast swingarm offers reduced unsprung weight and increased rigidity.

• Updated WP XACT fork with new settings and new hydrostop to improve bottoming resistance.

• New, completely redesigned WP XACT rear shock has a lighter and shorter body and all new internals.

• New topology optimized handlebar mounts increase grip surface for reduced bar twist.

• New map select switch changes engine character depending on track conditions and rider preference.

• New polyamide composite skid plate for advanced protection and durability.

• New Dunlop MX33 front and AT81 rear tires are mounted to high-end GIANT rims with CNC-machined hubs.

• Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation and light operation.

• High-tech Brembo brakes combined with lightweight wave discs offer incredible braking power and feel.

300XC (250XC) SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 2-Stroke

Displacement: 293.2 cc (249 cc)

Bore / Stroke: 72 / 72 mm (66.4 / 72 mm)

Starter: Electric starter / Lithium Ion 12.8V 2Ah

Transmission: 6 Gears

Fuel System: Keihin EFI, throttle body 39 mm

Lubrication: Premix 60:1

Primary Ratio: 26:72

Final Drive: 14:49

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DDS-Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics

Ignition: Vitesco Technologies EMS

Frame: Central Double-Cradle Type 25CrMo4 Steel

Sub Frame: Aluminum reinforced Polyamide

Handlebar: Neken, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XACT USD Fork, Ø 48 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XACT Monoshock with Linkage

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 310 / 300 mm; 12.2 / 11.81 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 260 mm / 220 mm

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60x 21” / 2.15 x 18” GIANT

Front/Rear Tires: 80/100-21” / 110/100-18” Dunlop MX33/AT81

Chain: 5/8 x 1/4 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 26.1º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,493 mm ± 10 mm / 58.7 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 354 mm / 13.9 in

Seat Height: 954 mm / 37.5 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 8.5 L / 2.24 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 100.1 kg / 222.8 lbs

2023 KTM 125 XC HIGHLIGHTS

• All-new generation model with new chassis and engine wrapped in new bodywork.

• New engine with electronic power valve offers improved mid-range power and rotating mass.

• New 39 mm Keihin throttle body features advanced EFI technology for immediate throttle response and ease of use—no more jetting for conditions.

• New frame design with parallel mounts, new forged shock mount and reworked rigidity to better manage rider comfort.

• New topology optimized subframe with hybrid polyamide and aluminum construction for improved durability.

• New hollow, die-cast swingarm offers reduced unsprung weight and increased rigidity.

• Updated WP XACT fork with new settings and new hydrostop to improve bottoming resistance.

• New, completely redesigned WP XACT rear shock has a lighter and shorter body and all new internals.

• New topology optimized handlebar mounts increase grip surface for reduced bar twist.

• New map select switch changes engine character depending on track conditions and rider preference.

• New polyamide composite skid plate for advanced protection and durability.

• New Dunlop MX33 front and AT81 rear tires are mounted to high-end GIANT rims with CNC-machined hubs.

• Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation and light operation.

• High-tech Brembo brakes combined with lightweight wave discs offer incredible braking power and feel.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 2-Stroke

Displacement: 124.8 cc

Bore / Stroke: 54 / 54.5 mm

Starter: Electric starter / Lithium Ion 12.8V 2Ah

Transmission: 6 Gears

Fuel System: Keihin EFI, throttle body 39 mm

Lubrication: Premix 40:1

Primary Ratio: 23:73

Final Drive: 13:51

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DS Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics

Ignition: Vitesco Technologies EMS

Frame: Central Double-Cradle Type 25CrMo4 Steel

Sub Frame: Aluminum reinforced Polyamide

Handlebar: Neken, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XACT USD Fork, Ø 48 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XACT Monoshock with Linkage

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 310 / 300 mm; 12.2 / 11.81 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 260 mm / 220 mm

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60x 21” / 2.15 x 18” GIANT

Front/Rear Tires: 80/100-21” / 110/100-18” Dunlop MX33/AT81

Chain: 5/8 x 1/4 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 26.1º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,493 mm ± 10 mm / 58.7 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 359 mm / 14.1 in

Seat Height: 954 mm / 37.5 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 8.5 L / 2.24 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 93.1 kg / 205.2 lbs