KTM STAND MYSTERY: MR. KNOW-IT-ALL

Dear Mr. Know-It-All,

I have a 2020 FC450. Husqvarna supplied a side stand that has four small clips on the front. I figured those clips were to attach the side stand to the bike while pushing it around, like hanging a T-stand on a footpeg; however, the clips don’t really fit anything obvious. So, what are the clips for?

JB

via [email protected]

P.S. I’m a long-time subscriber.

Excellent query JB, and here’s my sage. The implement has two jobs, first as a bike stand and the second as tool to keep the front fork from compressing when tied down. I have spent way too much time researching those unique clips and ultimately have come up with this analysis- I don’t care. I will open the subject for speculation and informed opinion at [email protected]