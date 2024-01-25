KTM OIL LIGHT FIX: MR-KNOW-IT-ALL

Dear Mr. Know-It-All,

My 2024 KTM 300XC-W has been an excellent machine so far. The only issue I’m frustrated with is that I recently noticed that the bulb and grommet for the oil-indicator light keeps vibrating loose and falling behind the headlight. Kind of dangerous since, if it falls out, you will not see the light turn on if your oil is low. Is there a fix for this?

via [email protected]

Despite the incredible technology stamped into the DNA of today’s machines, there are trivial issues that are simply head-scratchers. This has been an itch for years, and as ridiculously simple as the cure is, it has infected even my close entourage of riders. One of our guys failed to peruse the cockpit of this 300 TPI (I always reset my odo and check the oil light), left for a big ride, ran it out of injector oil and seized his steed.

In my humble opinion, the two best methods to counter this is to get in the habit of just topping off your oil before you ride. The other is to put a dollop of silicone on the grommet and push it up into the light housing so it will then stay in place. It’s common sense, which unfortunately is simply a slogan for most of my comrades.

If you don’t mind displaying your ignorance for the world to see, who are we to deny the opportunity? Send evidence of your failures.

email: [email protected]

mail: Dirt Bike Mr. Know-It-All 25233 Anza Dr. Valencia, CA 91355