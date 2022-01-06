KTM HARD PARTS: PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT

Brad Boon gives us some insight on how KTM’s Hard Parts division helps keep their riders’ pit looking professional with three

brand-new items!

SERVICE PIT MAT: Style and function, the KTM service mat has it all! Made with a special material mix for absorbing oils, fuels and coolant while facilitating retrieval of dropped tools, screws or parts during bike maintenance. The mat also has a rubberized back to prevent movement while in use.

Price: $103.99

PIT BOARD: Communication to your rider on the track is key, and KTM’s pit board is constructed of high-quality materials for durability and features KTM factory graphics for that professional look. Erasable marker included.

Price: $41.99

BIKE STAND: KTM’s bike stand combines aluminum and plastic materials to create an all-new generation of a hybrid-designed MX/off-road motorcycle stand. Built to customize with the supplied or personal graphics, each stand features injection-molded side panels and a top plate with a height of 43cm.

Price: $129.99