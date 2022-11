LAKE HAVASU NATIONAL OFF-ROAD GRAND PRIX SERIES FINALE

The final round of the biggest West coast off-road series, the AMA National Grand Prix Championship series was held in Lake Havasu, Arizona by the Vikings MC. Dirt Bike’s own Nic Garvin recaps Sunday’s grueling 1.5 hour Pro race in the deep sand with amazing footage from REVd Productions. Nic interviews the top riders from the 3 pro classes giving insight into the race.