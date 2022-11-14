KTM 450XCF-W: DIRT BIKE OFF-ROAD VIDEO SERIES

The KTM 450XCF-W is a new bike for 2023 and replaces the 500XCF-W. That bike was a stuffed-up attempt to comply with the EPA’s definition of an off-road vehicle. It was only a half-step away from being a dual-sport bike in terms of noise and emissions. It was eligible for a California green sticker. This year, KTM basically gave up on trying to jump through California’s hoops and so the 450 is imported as a closed-course competition vehicle, just like any motocross bike. In truth, though, this bike is nothing like a motocross bike. For that matter, it’s nothing like the KTM 450XC-F, which is a full-blooded race bike with the same power delivery and character as the 450SX-F motocross bike. Join us on our first ride as we learn that the 450XCF-W is one of the sweetest off-road bikes in the KTM line.