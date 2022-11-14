KTM 450XCF-W: DIRT BIKE OFF-ROAD VIDEO SERIES

The KTM 450XCF-W is a new bike for 2023 and replaces the 500XCF-W. That bike was a stuffed-up attempt to comply with the EPA’s definition of an off-road vehicle. It was only a half-step away from being a dual-sport bike in terms of noise and emissions. It was eligible for a California green sticker. This year, KTM basically gave up on trying to jump through California’s hoops and so the 450 is imported as a closed-course competition vehicle, just like any motocross bike. In truth, though, this bike is nothing like a motocross bike. For that matter, it’s nothing like the KTM 450XC-F, which is a full-blooded race bike with the same power delivery and character as the 450SX-F motocross bike. Join us on our first ride as we learn that the 450XCF-W is one of the sweetest off-road bikes in the KTM line.
Sign in
Sign in
Recover your password.
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Trending
- JEREMY MCGRATH EDISON DYE LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD VIDEO
- 2006 KAWASAKI KX125 PROJECT WITH JEREMY MCGRATH: 2-STROKE TUESDAY
- TEAM SOLITAIRE YAMAHA YZ125 PROJECT: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- COLT NICHOLS SIGNS WITH FACTORY HONDA FOR 2023
- DONNIE “HOLESHOT” HANSEN’S HONDA RC250: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- CHRISTIAN CRAIG SIGNS WITH ROCKSTAR HUSQVARNA
- CONNOR PENHALL CUSTOM 2-STROKE SPEEDWAY BIKE: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- HANDSTANDS AT 100mph: 2nd ANNUAL GET TOGTHER
- 2023 KTM 890 ADVENTURE R ANNOUNCED
- AMERICAN HONDA RESPONDS TO KEN ROCZEN ALLEGATIONS : POLITICAL GAMES
Comments are closed.