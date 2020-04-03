KTM 390 ADVENTURE, FIRST RIDE: THE WRAP

The 2020 KTM 390 Adventure was originally scheduled to be released to the press at a mass introduction last week, but KTM officials had to rethink that. We don’t do “mass” anything these days. Instead, I drove to KTM’s office in Murrieta by myself and quietly loaded up a 390. I’ve been riding it all week. This bike is completely new to me simply because I have no foundation with the 390 Duke street bike. The Duke line has been around for a long time and has a cult following among street guys. This particular motor was designed in Austria and built in India to keep the price down.

The 390 motor is a DOHC, 373cc single with a six-speed gearbox and a 10,000 rpm redline. It’s said to produce about 42 horsepower. The trellis frame of the 390 Adventure is similar to that of the Duke–if not identical. What makes it an adventure bike is everything else: the suspension, the subframe, the fuel tank, the bodywork, the instrumentation and the rider positioning. The engineers moved the footpegs about 4 inches forward with new brackets, gave it off-road-appropriate pegs (with removeable rubber inserts) and new brake and shifter pedals. The suspension is what WP calls its APEX line. The fork has the compression damping clicker in the left side and the rebound in the right. The shock is very basic with nothing other than a step-cam preload adjuster. It bolts directly to the swingarm, sans linkage. KTM also developed off-road settings for the antilock braking, which is focused on the front wheel. The brakes themselves are Bybre, which is an Indian subsidiary of Brembo.

It also has a single-level of traction control. The throttle is connected to the motor electronically–there’s no throttle cable and the throttle butterfly is opened and closed with a servo motor connected to the bike’s central brain. This allows the traction control system to regulate wheel slip by opening and closing the throttle without rider input. You can turn off the traction control easily, but when you do it again every time you restart the motor.

The reason this bike exists is all about price: $6199. That’s pretty amazing–for less than a 125 MX bike you get a lot of technology and performance. And the bike is surprisingly powerful. I can see why the canyon racers love the Duke. It’s responsive and has decent torque. KTM got way more power out of this motor than out of the 350EXC dual-sport, which is much more expensive and should be more sophisticated.

Riding the bike off-road is fun because it has good power and it’s so much lighter than bikes like the 790 Adventure. The tires are a big limitation, though. The Continental TKC70s are pretty much full-time street tires and have little in common with the more accepted TKC80s. The rear tire size (130/70-17) is a bit unusual, and we’re looking for something more aggressive before we get too serious in the dirt. Traction control is usable in the dirt, but not nearly as advanced as the system on the 790. You can use it on level ground, but it kicks in immediately if you try to go up hill. Still, the technology isn’t bad compared to some of the more street-oriented systems out there. We’ll be testing the 390 Adventure bike for a few weeks before we publish a full test in the July 2020 print edition of Dirt Bike.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke, DOHC

Displacement: 373.2 cc

Bore/Stroke: 89/60 mm

Starter: Electric; 12V 8Ah

Transmission: 6 Gears

Fuel System: Bosch EFI, 46 mm Throttle Body

Lubrication: Wet Sump

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: PASC Slipper Clutch, Mechanically Operated

Ignition: Bosch EMS with Ride-By-Wire

Frame: Steel Trellis

Subframe: Steel Trellis

Handlebar: Aluminum, Tapered, Ø 26/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP APEX USD Ø 43 mm

Rear Suspension: WP APEX Monoshock

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 170 mm/ 6.7 in; 177 mm/ 6.9 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 320 mm/230 mm

Front/Rear Wheels: 2.50 x 19”, 3.50 x 17”

Front/Rear Tires: 100/90-19”; 130/80-17”

Steering Head Angle: 26.5º

Wheelbase: 1,430 mm ± 15.5 mm / 56.3 ± 0.6 in

Ground Clearance: 200 mm / 7.8 in

Seat Height: 855 mm / 33.6 in

Tank Capacity: 14.5 L / 3.8 gal

Dry Weight, Approx: 158 kg/ 348.3 lbs

BMW R18 REVEAL

Today at 2:00 EDT, BMW plans on revealing its newest model, the R18. Presumably, this will be an opposed Twin displacing around 1800cc, and will doubtlessly be the foundation for a new adventure bike. It should be interesting.

KTM WITHDRAWS FROM UPCOMING MOTORCYCLE SHOWS

KTM has announced it will withdraw from global trade shows for the rest of the year, including INTERMOT in Cologne, Germany and the EICMA exhibition in Milan, Italy. The following is in an official press release from Husqvarna, and speaks for the entire company.

The proper planning of such events is currently at risk due to the uncertainty surrounding public gathering restrictions in most countries. The annual success of these indoor shows also sees hundreds of thousands of visitors gathering in enclosed spaces for a period lasting days and even weeks. For these reasons, KTM AG have identified their exclusion as way to contribute towards a safe and strong return to normal activity.

Husqvarna Motorcycles will push ahead with current and future projects in order to provide the motorcycling market with exciting and innovative models and look for the best ways to show-off these developments. The KTM AG board of directors wish to communicate that the coming months represent a small squeeze on the brake, but hands are very much poised on the throttle for the rest of 2020.

Hubert Trunkenpolz, KTM AG CMO: “Trade shows are key business milestones for the entire motorcycle industry but given the situation, public health and the welfare of our staff are higher priorities over the coming months. We have taken this course of action with a great deal of thought and, as a company, KTM AG would be pleased and interested if show promoters, EICMA in particular, would consider moving dates to 2021, where we hope and expect the situation to be settled and back to normal.”

LORETTA LYNN AMATEUR NATIONALS AND OTHER COVID-19 UPDATES

Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns and in accordance with government recommendations regarding large group gatherings, the Race Leadership Team (RLT) has postponed all motorsports activities thru April 30, 2020. This affects the following race series: Loretta Lynn Amateur Motocross National Championship, GNCC Racing, ATVMX and Pro Motocross.

Accordingly, the following events originally scheduled for the weekends of April 18/19 and April 25/26 are postponed, and every effort will be made to reschedule as soon as possible:

April 18 & 19 LLAQ SE Pro Sports Motocross Wytheville, VA LLAQ ME Wildcat Creek MX Rossville, IN LLAQ NC Riverside Raceway Winterset, IA LLAQ SC Oak Hill Raceway Alvord, TX GNCC Camp Coker Society Hill, SC April 25 & 26 LLAQ NE Englishtown Englishtown, NJ LLAQ SE North Carolina Motorsports Park Henderson, NC LLAQ ME Malvern MX Waynesburg, OH LLAQ NC Lincoln Trail Motosports Casey, IL LLAQ SC Freestone Raceway Wortham, TX LLAQ NW Noise Park Raceway Idaho Falls, ID LLAQ SW Sandia [email protected] Moriarty, NM ATVMX South of the Border Hamer, SC

Per prior RLT Competition Bulletin 2020-1, motorsports events scheduled for the weekend of April 4/5 and April 11/12 were postposed.

GLEN HELEN TO REMAIN CLOSED

Glen Helen sent us a notice that the originally scheduled re-opening of the motocross facility will be postponed. The staff was hoping that the track would be open tomorrow, but the county intervened at the last moment. Here’s what track manager Lori Wilson said: “While we were hopeful, with fingers crossed, that the sound of motocross would once again resound throughout our hillsides, we are unable to re-open after April 3rd as the county had previously indicated.

We hope you are doing your best to survive this pandemic and staying safe. We expect that your bikes will be tuned up and anxious to get back on the track as soon as possible.

We will keep you posted by e-mail and social media with any updates we receive. Glen Helen misses all of our motocross friends and family. Hope to see you soon!”

RICKY FEELS BETTER!

Ricky Johnson announced earlier in the week that he had contracted the Covid-19 virus and recovered. For a collection of his observations on the ordeal, click on the image above.

GNCC PODCASTS

The GNCC organizers reminded us to remind you that there are a number of podcasts to keep you going during the racing shutdown. “10 seconds” is devoted to XC racing and has a good interview with Rebecca Sheets this week. Click on the image above to go to the Youtube version of the podcast.

–Ron Lawson