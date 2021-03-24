KTM 350EXC-F: DUAL-SPORT VIDEO SERIES

The KTM 350EXC dual-sport is one of the most desired bikes on the market. It’s also the lightest and one of the very best handling. That doesn’t mean it’s perfect. Check it out in this edition of the Dirt Bike Dual-Sport Video Series.

