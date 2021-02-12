KTM 350EXC DUAL-SPORT PROJECT UPDATE: THE WRAP

We have a few different dual-sport projects at various stages of completion right now, but this 2017 KTM 350EXC by Jay Clark is absolutely wicked. Jay is a rep for Dunlop, PivotWorks and about a half dozen other companies, and he builds more project bikes than any man alive in order to promote his clients. This, however, is a personal bike that he built for himself and his son. He decided to start with a 350 instead of a 500 mostly because he likes smaller bikes and Cylinder Works has a 366cc big bore kit for it. Race Tech did the motor and dyno’d it at over 50HP. The stock unit is very corked up with only 34HP. You need to keep in mind that when you mess with the ignition or exhaust on a dual-sport bike you are essentially turning it into a closed course vehicle. That didn’t bother Jay.

A Super Mount V2 from Moto Minded helps organize the heap of wires behind the front headlight. As well as move the speedo up 1.5” so you can actually see it with a bar pad on the bars. The b linkers and tail light were custom set ups and tucked in from Taco Moto with blinker relays. SAR Off Road makes a number of plug-and-play items for the KTM EXCs, which make a big difference for projects like this. The switches for the lights and blinkers slim enough to allow you run the clutch perch where you would like. The same goes for the front brake side with the starter/kill switch.

Also from SAR:

SAR Easy Fit Under Fender LED Tail Light and License Plate Mounting Plate

Direct Plug-in Dash Indicator Rewire Kit

Key Switch Eliminator (Allows you to take off the OE key switch)

Over/Under Start/Stop Switch (Kill button does not lock down)

SAR Keyed Kill Switch (A key switch that doesn’t kill the battery!)

Multi-function Light Control Switch (OFF – LOW – HIGH)

Taco Moto Co. makes these Fork Wrap plug-and-play front turn signals with running light feature. They probably aren’t DOT legal in all states, but they get the job done cleanly. They also make a closed-course smog delete kit, a crankcase vent hose kit, a rear fender Tidy kit with a brake light/blinker combo and a LED turn signal relay. The headlight itself is a Squadron Pro from Baja Designs

2mm Big bore Cylinder coming out to 366cc . It includes a Forged Vertex Piston and Top-End gasket kit. Other gasket are from Cometic . The entire motor was rebuilt in Race Tech ‘s engine shop. They ported the head and installed a Vortex X-10 ECU. Race Tech also revalved the suspension at both ends. The clutch plates and the outer cover are from Hinson The Cylinder Works big bore kit is the heart of the motor rebuild. It has a

The bike is, of course super quiet in stock form. Jay didn’t want to give that up entirely. The FMF Alum F 4.1 RCT muffler isn’t as loud as some full-race mufflers. But you’re still going to attract more attention than you would with the stocker. At the other end, a Euro-spec air boot was used between the throttle body and the air filter. This eliminates the reed.

The kind of off road riding that Jay does isn’t wide-open across the desert stuff. He has a mental catalog of Southern California riding sports that generally technical. Most of them a semi-legal, but staging is always difficult. That’s why he needs a dual-sport bike. Of all the Dunlop tire products that he has access to, the go-to tires for his particular brand of riding are theAT81 in front and the K950 in the rear. The K950 is a DOT-approved trials tire. The wheels are from Tusk, which is the in-house brand from Rocky Mountain MC ATV. Tusk was also used for the brake rotors at both ends (oversize in front) and all the brake and sprocket hardware. TM Designs rear chain guide was used with TM rear brake rotor and caliper guards. The sprocket is a SuperSprox Gold Stealth 51-toother. A 14-tooth countershaft sprocket is up front.

More odds and ends: the tank is an IMS product that hold 3.2 gallons. IMS also made a coolant catch can.

For the footpegs, he went to Scar Racing for their titanium jobs. The list of stuff from Works Connection has a number of items:

Factory II Stand

Front & Rears brake caps

Clutch Master Cylinder Cap

Rotating bar clamp

Steering stem nut

Axle Block upgrade kit

Decal works did Semi-Custom Graphics kit with pre printed number plates backgrounds and Graphic Guards over UFO plastic bodywork. Uni Filter has a Two-Stage filter under the seat, which has a Moto Seat cover. Also in there is a Fire Power Battery.

The bars are decked out with Enduro Engineering handguards, who also supplied the radiator guards. The fold away mirrors is especially cool. It’s from DoubleTake Mirrors . The handlebar is an ODI Champ, equipped with ODI lock-on grips.

rear Swingarm guard and f ront shroud rubber straps. Under the motor is a massive skidplate from P3 Cabon . More protection comes from Bullet Proof Designs in the form of a

That’s a big project with a lot of stuff. Jay always does a very thorough job, and he went especially overboard with this project because he made it for himself. For now, though, we have the bike and we probably won’t give it back until the story appears in the May, 2021 print issue.

MALCOLM SMITH BAJA RIDE