KTM 300XC PROJECT: RAW VIDEO

The last KTM 300 model to come equipped with a carburetor was the 2019 KTM 300XC. In general, everyone loved it, but there were some issues. One such complaint was the need to modify jetting specs in the Mikuni unit that came on the bike stock. For this project, we returned to the Keihin carb that was in earlier versions of the bike. To read about the KTM 300 project, click here. To simply hear the music a well-tuned two-stroke makes, click on the raw video below.