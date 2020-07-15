KTM 300XC PROJECT: RAW VIDEO

The last KTM 300 model to come equipped with a carburetor was the 2019 KTM 300XC. In general, everyone loved it, but there were some issues. One such complaint was the need to modify jetting specs in the Mikuni unit that came on the bike stock. For this project, we returned to the Keihin carb that was in earlier versions of the bike. To read about the KTM 300 project, click here. To simply hear the music a well-tuned two-stroke makes, click on the raw video below.
Sign in
Sign in
Recover your password.
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Trending
- 2021 BETA DUAL-SPORT MODELS ANNOUNCED
- AARON PLESSINGER INJURED IN PRACTICE CRASH: WRIST SURGERY REQUIRED
- WESTON PEICK ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT: THE NEXT CHAPTER
- HUSQVARNA 430 AUTOMATIC PROJECT BY JIMMY LENNOX: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- 2020 HIGH VOLTAGE GNCC RACE REPORT: JOSH TOTH WAS SO CLOSE
- 2021 SHERCO TRIALS MODELS
- 2021 YAMAHA OFF-ROAD MODEL INFORMATION
- 2021 YAMAHA MOTOCROSS MODELS RELEASED
- MX REVIVAL 1990 CR500 PROJECT UPDATE: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- KAWASAKI’S NEW-FOR-2021 OFF-ROAD KX450XC & KX250XC
Prev Post
Comments are closed.