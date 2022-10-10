KTM 250XCF: 2023 OFF-ROAD VIDEO SERIES

The 2023 KTM 250XC-F is one of the most extensively changed bikes in the entire fleet. This is saying a lot, considering that virtually all of the 2023 KTM competition bikes were heavily redesigned. The 250XC-F has the new fame as well as a new motor and gearbox. It remains the off-road version of the 250SX-F motocross bikes. To give it off-road cred, it gets a larger tank, a six-speed gearbox, softer suspension, an 18-inch rear wheel, a kickstand, an O-ring chain and handguards. Join us as we give the 2023 model a workout for the video camera of Travis Fant.
