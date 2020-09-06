KTM 250SX-F: PROJECT BIKE SPOTLIGHT

The KTM 250SX-F is generally regarded as a race bike with a distinct slant toward pro riders. Most of the reputation comes from a fairly high-strung motor and a stiff chassis. With this project, the aim was to make the KTM a little friendlier without surrendering any pro appeal.

FCP Racing engine mounts are designed to improve overall handling and feature CNC-machined top mounts and titanium front mounts.

Boyesen OEM replacement clutch covers are CNC-machined out of billet aluminum for strength and engraved with the Factory Racing logo for style.

Hoosier released a brand-new tire made specifically for off-road dirt bike applications. The IMX 20 features a spaced-out tread pattern and proprietary rubber compound.

Polisport Nardo Grey plastic kits are available for most popular four-stroke models and come with everything needed for a complete color change of your ride.

The Pro Circuit T6 complete exhaust system features stainless steel tubing and an aluminum muffler, and is designed to provide performance gain across the entire power curve. Each system is equipped with removable USFA spark arrestor.

KTM Hard Parts complete wheelsets feature CNC-machined aluminum hubs anodized orange, OEM-quality bearings, stainless steel spokes, aluminum nipples and black D.I.D Dirt Star rims for added strength.

ODI Podium Flight bars are constructed out of 2014-T6 alloy for increased strength with ODI’s exclusive tubing profile and design for a non-braced handlebar.

The Zero Resistance throttle tube is CNC-machined from billet aluminum and then hard-anodized black. The design uses two radial ball bearings on each end of the machined throttle housing that’s designed for smooth action without friction resistance. 

Darren and his new designer Jeff at ZLT came up with a graphic design that really made our VitaFlow Sports KTM project one of a kind.
FCP Racing’s newest product just released to the public are titanium footpeg pins that are available for a variety of popular two- and four-stroke models. FCP is providing factory-level upgrades to the general public.
Just like the chrome-plated sprocket, the Dirt Tricks new Zirconium rear sprocket is backed with a two-year guarantee and made in the USA. The new coating reduces friction by 50 percent, increases durability and gives the sprocket a unique look.
Manufactured by JE Pistons to Pro Circuit’s exact specifications, the high-compression piston kit for the 2020 KTM 250SX-F is forged from high-quality aerospace aluminum alloy using advanced CNC-machined technologies. It’s designed to increase low-end torque and high-rom performance. Pro Circuit has also designed mapping to work with this piston.
Made from high-grade, aircraft-quality aluminum, featuring specially optimized geometry for fork clamping and flexibility characteristics just for the WP fork. The KTM Hard Parts factory clamp allows adjustment in offset from 20mm to 22mm and comes in an orange-anodized gloss finish.
