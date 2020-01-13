KTM 250 CROSS-COUNTRY 2-STROKE PROJECT: RAW VIDEO

Dirt Bike and Troy Vanscourt built a KTM 250SX into a cross-country bike for District 37 racing, figuring that the lighter weight and the more aggressive motocross power delivery would give him an advantage over the off-road bikes and four-strokes that he would race against. The SX model still has no electric start, no fuel injection and a five-speed gearbox. The bike was featured in the print edition of Dirt Bike magazine. Here’s how it sounds and looks in motion.
Sign in
Sign in
Recover your password.
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Trending
- MX REVIVAL CR250 PROJECT STAGE 1: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- TREVOR STEWART & JCR HONDA PART WAYS
- AEO POWERSPORTS KTM50 SX PROJECT: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- 2020 YAMAHA YZ125 TWO-STROKE: PREMIX VIDEO SERIES
- 2020 KTM FACTORY EDITION 450SXF
- CHASE SEXTON BROKEN COLLARBONE: SURGERY A SUCCESS
- 2019 TM144 BLACK DIAMOND MOTO BUILD: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- STEWARD AND GRANT BAYLOR JOIN SHERCO
- TYLER BOWERS NEW LOOK FOR 2020: HE HAS THE ANSWER
- 2019 KURT CASELLI FOUNDATION RIDE DAY
Prev Post
Comments are closed.