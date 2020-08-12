KTM 200 PROJECT: RAW VIDEO

The KTM 200XC-W vanished before its time. That left a massive void in the hearts of small-bore two-stroke fans. One of them was Lendon Smith of Seat Concepts. He set out to bring the 200 back by assembling a motor from parts and installing it into a modern KTM chassis. The result is an amazing bike. It was featured on the cover of Dirt Bike Magazine’s print edition as well as on Two-Stroke Tuesday. Here it is without any talking heads or other distractions so you can enjoy the sweet music of that 200cc two-stroke motor.
Sign in
Sign in
Recover your password.
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Trending
- 2020 ENDUROCROSS SERIES: TWO VENUES, SIX RACES
- PMX RACING 2004 RM125 PROJECT: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- KEN ROCZEN WILL NOT RACE 2020 AMA OUTDOOR NATIONAL SERIES
- SUZUKI OFFERS SMARTPHONE APP
- DALLAS NYBLOD’S 1974 HONDA ELSINORE PROJECT: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- 2020 BATTLE OF THE GOATS EXTREME ENDURO RESULTS
- 2021 KTM 50 SX FACTORY EDITION ANNOUNCED
- YAMAHA ANNOUNCES NEW E-BIKES
- PASTRANALAND PIT BIKE CHAMPIONSHIP ANNOUNCED
- 2020 MONSTER CUP & AMA FUTURES CANCELED
Comments are closed.