KTM 200 PROJECT: RAW VIDEO

The KTM 200XC-W vanished before its time. That left a massive void in the hearts of small-bore two-stroke fans. One of them was Lendon Smith of Seat Concepts. He set out to bring the 200 back by assembling a motor from parts and installing it into a modern KTM chassis. The result is an amazing bike. It was featured on the cover of Dirt Bike Magazine’s print edition as well as on Two-Stroke Tuesday. Here it is without any talking heads or other distractions so you can enjoy the sweet music of that 200cc two-stroke motor.