KOVE RALLY: FIRST RIDE VIDEO

The Kove Rally is something completely new. This is a true rally bike from an Asian company. It has a 450cc DOHC motor that currently passes Euro 5 emission standards and is undergoing certification in the U.S as a street-legal dual-sport. It holds 7.4 gallons of fuel which gives it around 400 miles of range. We took it to the high desert with Carson Brown for a day of torture testing. Here’s what he had to say.