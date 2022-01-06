KITE ELITE MINI WHEELSET: PRODUCT REVIEW

PRODUCT: Kite Parts USA’s complete Elite wheelset for the all-new 2021 GasGas MC65 features a hub machined from 6082 T6, aircraft-quality billet aluminum that utilizes a double bearing on the sprocket side and double lip seals. Stainless steel spokes, aluminum spoke nipples and signature Excel Takasago rims make up this wheelset. It’s also available in a wide variety of color combinations. These Elite wheels also fit the Husqvarna and KTM 65cc SX models.

POSITIVES: Not only do these wheels look like they belong on a factory machine, they can take abuse. With so many people building one-off bikes nowadays, the variety of color options available on the Kite to customize the look of any machine is a bonus. The double bearing on the drive side is great for additional strength, especially when used by faster mini pilots starting to do the bigger jumps on the MX tracks and hitting rocks or holes during off-road-type events. The wheel spacers are included with these wheelsets, which might not sound important, but not having to pry spacers out while changing the wheels is definitely a huge plus.

NEGATIVES: After the first ride we had some spokes loosen up, but that is pretty common on most new wheelsets. Also, the $900-plus retail price tag is a little tough to swallow for most 65cc-class parents.

BOTTOM LINE: We have been testing the wheelset on our 65cc GasGas test bike that has been racing off-road and motocross events all year long, and besides the occasional tightening of the spokes, they have held up amazingly well. Yes, the price tag might be a bit of a shock to the pocketbook, but it’s well worth it for the fit, finish and quality of the product overall.

CONTACT: www.kite-parts.com