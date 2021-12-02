KEN ROCZEN’S PIT BIKE: BEHIND THE BUILD

Factory Honda’s Ken Roczen is all about doing whatever it takes to win on the track, while off the track his passion for having the best is just as intense. A couple of years ago we featured Roczen’s CRF450L dual-sport machine built by Justin Myerson and the crew at Motowhips. The two have once again teamed up, and this time it’s on something a little smaller in displacement. Here is Ken’s personal Honda CRF110.

1. The RS-9T Yoshimura complete stainless steel exhaust system is designed to produce significant power gains throughout the power curve while saving almost a full pound in weight compared to the OEM exhaust. This system also features spark arrestor capabilities just in case the need arises.

2. IMS Core pegs are available in three different platform sizes, along with standard and aggressive tooth designs. Each Core peg is constructed from heat-treated 17-4 stainless steel.

3. Motowhips custom coatings can be found everywhere on this CRF110 build, which just scratches the surface of everything that they can do.

4. Dunlop makes MX33 tires for the 110cc pit bikes with the same block-in-block technology and rubber compound as they do for their full-size bikes.

5. The BBR skid plate protects the entire undercarriage of the engine from damage and is made from high-quality aluminum for durability.

6. Custom carbon fiber parts from Motowhips are made for the front brake line and electrical wires on the engine.

7. Pro Circuit’s folding shifters are constructed of aircraft-quality aluminum that’s slightly longer than the OEM version, allowing for a little extra foot room.