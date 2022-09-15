KEN ROCZEN LEAVES HONDA: BUYS HIS OWN BIKE TO RACE WSX

Ken Roczen will now longer be on a official factory HRC CRF450R ! Roczen made the huge announcement on the Bubba’s World Podcast today. Honda made Roczen an offer for 2023 to race Supercross only for big money but made the decision this week to pull their offer when it was clear he planned on racing FIM World Supercross.

Ken Roczen’s plans on racing the opening round of the FIM World Supercross on October 8th aboard a Honda CRF450 he bought personally . Roczen is also signed up to race Red Bull Straight Rhythm the next weekend October 15th in California. Straight Rhythm is a two-stroke only event so it will be interested to see what bike Roczen will show up with. The final round of the WSX series in Australia, October 21st-22nd, we can only assume he will be back on his personal Honda CRF450R.

