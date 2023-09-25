KAWASAKI’S 50th ANNIVERSARY

Kawasaki hosted a 50th anniversary bash at the L.A. Coliseum in advance of the SMX finals and revealed a special edition of the KX450. The celebration was to commemorate 50 years of the KX line of motorcycles as well as Kawasaki’s long string of championships, starting with Brad Lacky and the 1972 and 500cc National Championship. The 50th Anniversary Special Edition was presented to the press by none other than Jeff Matiasevich, who was decked out in ’90s Fox riding gear. The bike itself is mechanically the same as the 2024 KX450, with is all new, but has splash graphics, a blue seat, silver rims and other cosmetics from the past.

Kawasaki invited a long list of MX legends to participate in the celebration, and Davy Coombs hosted a session of bench racing that had the crowd enthralled. For more information on the KX450 50th Anniversary Edition, click here.