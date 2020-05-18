KAWASAKI TWO-STROKE PROJECT BIKES: 2-STROKE THEATER

This week’s 2-Stroke Theater is all about Kawasaki KX250/500 project machines we have built for the printed magazine. We worked with top off-road and motocross riders like Destry Abbott, Tyler Bowers and Zach Bell on a few race bike builds and used industry leading companies to rebuild a couple KX250 from the past. Enjoy these Travis Fant shot and edited videos. Don’t miss the Carson Brown insane Kawasaki KX125 build video at the bottom this post done by our sister publication Motocross Action Magazine.

Check out this cool video from our sister publication Motocross Action Magazine on Carson Brown’s insane Kawasaki KX125 project!