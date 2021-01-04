KAWASAKI ANNOUNCES 2021 OFF-ROAD RACE TEAM

Additionally, Kawasaki Team Green is continuing its relationship with the Chaparral Motorsports/Precision Concepts/Kawasaki Team Green off-road race team, as they field three riders to compete in both the 2021 World Off-Road Championship Series (WORCS) and National Grand Prix Championship (NGPC) series. With this effort, Kawasaki Team Green looks to continue its winning racing relationship with Precision Concepts, where they captured 11 professional off-road championships since its inception in 2009. Returning to the team for 2021 are title contenders Zach Bell, Clayton Hengeveld and J.P. Alvarez. Bell will pilot the new 2021 Kawasaki KX450X in the Pro Class, while both Hengeveld and Alvarez will contest the Pro 250 and Pro 2 Class aboard their 2021 KX250X machines.