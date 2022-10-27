KAWASAKI 500 2-STROKE TRIBUTE BIKE: BEHIND THE BUILD

Garry Reynolds rescued this motorcycle in honor of long-time motorsport enthusiast and all-around great guy, Mike Hasson. Unfortunately, we lost Mike to
COVID last year. Mike’s creed was always, “#AtATrack.”
It didn’t matter what kind of racing it was, he was an enthusiast of it all. Garry purchased the bike from Mike’s family and tore it down to the frame. Garry, his dad Rod, and long-time friends Derick Personette, Jerad Butler and Colton Gallaher helped rebuild the bike better and badder than before and promised Mike’s family that it would continue to always be #AtATrack in his honor.
Here’s a look at some of the sources for the restoration.
- Acerbis offers complete OEM replacement plastic kits or individual pieces for most popular older two-stroke models.
- Brand-new Bolt Hardware fasteners come in a complete kit and are used throughout this build, replacing the old OEM Kawasaki hardware.
- Dunlop’s MX33 tires are designed featuring block-in-a-block technology for more aggressive corner and slide control.
- ODI Podium 7/8 handlebars feature Controlled Flex Technology with a rubber elastomer in the crossbar, allowing flex at a controlled rate to reduce shock/energy transfer to the rider.
- IMS Core pegs are available in three different platform sizes, along with standard and aggressive tooth design. Each Core peg is constructed from heat-treated 17-4 stainless steel.
- SKF products were used internally on both the shock and fork, replacing the original equipment with a full rebuild.
- The suspension linkage bearings were replaced using kits from All Balls that come with all the parts needed and grease.
- Works Connection rear caliper guards are laser-cut.
