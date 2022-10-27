KAWASAKI 500 2-STROKE TRIBUTE BIKE: BEHIND THE BUILD

Garry Reynolds rescued this motorcycle in honor of long-time motorsport enthusiast and all-around great guy, Mike Hasson. Unfortunately, we lost Mike to
COVID last year. Mike’s creed was always, “#AtATrack.”
It didn’t matter what kind of racing it was, he was an enthusiast of it all. Garry purchased the bike from Mike’s family and tore it down to the frame. Garry, his dad Rod, and long-time friends Derick Personette, Jerad Butler and Colton Gallaher helped rebuild the bike better and badder than before and promised Mike’s family that it would continue to always be #AtATrack in his honor.

Here’s a look at some of the sources for the restoration.

  • Acerbis offers complete OEM replacement plastic kits or individual pieces for most popular older two-stroke models.
  • Brand-new Bolt Hardware fasteners come in a complete kit and are used throughout this build, replacing the old OEM Kawasaki hardware.
  • Dunlop’s MX33 tires are designed featuring block-in-a-block technology for more aggressive corner and slide control.
  • ODI Podium 7/8 handlebars feature Controlled Flex Technology with a rubber elastomer in the crossbar, allowing flex at a controlled rate to reduce shock/energy transfer to the rider.
  • IMS Core pegs are available in three different platform sizes, along with standard and aggressive tooth design. Each Core peg is constructed from heat-treated 17-4 stainless steel.
  • SKF products were used internally on both the shock and fork, replacing the original equipment with a full rebuild.
  •  The suspension linkage bearings were replaced using kits from All Balls that come with all the parts needed and grease.
  • Works Connection rear caliper guards are laser-cut.
The crew at D’Cor recreated the early 1990s retro look and feel for this Kawasaki KX500 project with a cool throwback graphics configuration.

 

Galfer Wave rotors are CAD-CAM designed out of 420, high-carbon, proprietary, virgin stainless steel laser-cut and heat-treated for each specific application.
Dean at Fast Blast and Coat provided specialty coatings on this KX500 that included powdercoating the main frame, swingarm and subframe a Satin Black, while using a bronze Cerakote on the OEM hubs, cylinder head and water-pump cover.
The iconic Factory Fatty pipe from FMF features their nickel plating that’s designed to broaden and smooth out the power curve while increasing gains throughout the entire powerband.
Just like the chrome-plated sprocket, the Dirt Tricks’ new Zirconium rear sprocket features their minimalistic design for light weight, backed with a two-year guarantee and made in the USA. The new coating was formulated to reduce friction by 50 percent, increase durability and give the sprocket a unique look.

 

