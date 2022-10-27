KAWASAKI 500 2-STROKE TRIBUTE BIKE: BEHIND THE BUILD

Garry Reynolds rescued this motorcycle in honor of long-time motorsport enthusiast and all-around great guy, Mike Hasson. Unfortunately, we lost Mike to

COVID last year. Mike’s creed was always, “#AtATrack.”

It didn’t matter what kind of racing it was, he was an enthusiast of it all. Garry purchased the bike from Mike’s family and tore it down to the frame. Garry, his dad Rod, and long-time friends Derick Personette, Jerad Butler and Colton Gallaher helped rebuild the bike better and badder than before and promised Mike’s family that it would continue to always be #AtATrack in his honor.

Here’s a look at some of the sources for the restoration.