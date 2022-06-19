KAILUB RUSSELL TOPS ERZBERG QUALIFIER

FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Kailub Russell qualified fastest as excitement builds towards Sunday’s Red Bull Erzbergrodeo. Keiluyb Dominik Olszowy and Kyle Flanagan round out the top three of 500 qualifiers for the feature Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, which begins Sunday June 19 at 14.30CET. Fastest up the Blaklader Iron Road Prologue on Friday, Kailub Russell was unable to better his time today, but it was still good enough to take the top spot. A rougher and more chewed up prologue saw the majority of the leaderboard unchanged from Friday, with Poland’s Dominik Olszowy (GASGAS) and Kyle Flanagan (KTM) remaining second and third respectively. However for Italy’s Sonny Goggia, Saturday was a good day at the office. The KTM rider clocked the fastest time of today, bumping him from seventh to fourth overall. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Manuel Lettenbichler completed the top five, marking his best ever prologue result. Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Billy Bolt was sixth, while GASGAS Factory Racing’s Michael Walkner was the fastest Austrian with seventh. Walkner will be hoping to carry that momentum into tomorrow’s race. Rigo Racing’s Matthew Green clocked the fastest Junior time with ninth, while Sherco Factory Racing’s Wade Young completed the top 10. With 50 places available for tomorrow’s front row, championship leader Graham Jarvis (Jarvis Racing Team) was well-placed with 23rd. Race winner in 2017, Alfredo Gomez (AG Racing Team) qualified 27th. All eyes now look towards Sunday’s all-important Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, with the race starting at 14.30CET.

Watch the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo Panel Show live on Red Bull TV on Saturday at 19.00CET.

Watch the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo feature race live on Red Bull TV on Sunday from 14.00CET.

Stay tuned to FIM Hard Enduro and Red Bull Motorsport social media for daily coverage.

Round three of the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship takes place at Austria’s Red Bull Erzbergrodeo from June 16-19.

Provisional Results – Round 3: Blaklader Iron Road Prologue

1. Kaliub Russell (KTM) 7:11.77; 2. Dominik Olszowy (GASGAS) 7:11.841; 3. Kyle Flanagan (KTM) 7:14.203; 4. Sonny Goggia (KTM) 7:15.577; 5. Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) 7:18.082; 6. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 7:19.916; 7. Michael Walkner (GASGAS) 7:20.066; 8. Philipp Scholz (KTM) 7:20.238; 9. Matthew Green (KTM) 7:20.283; 10. Wade Young (Sherco) 7:21.190…