KAILUB RUSSELL COLORING BOOK

The guys at GNCC Racing have created a coloring book to keep the kids from tearing you to shreds while they’re out of school. Right now, it only has two pages, so it’s not much of a book, but it will still get the job done. You can download the PDFs by going to GNCCracing.com and they invite you to post the finished masterpieces on social media with the hashtag GNCC Racing.
