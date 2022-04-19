JUSTIN HOEFT’S FASTHOUSE 150 BUILT BY DP: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY

On this week’s Two-Stroke Tuesday we give you the first look at the machine Justin Hoeft won this years 150cc class Two-Stroke World Championship on. This bike is owned and was completely rebuilt by Dennis Patracca specifically for this event. Patracca is not new to the bike building game, he has built many race machines over the years for some very fast professional level riders. In our 2-Stroke Behind The Build section this week we feature a KX144 project that you have to see to believe! Don’t miss the link at the bottom of this post.

Dennis Patracca worked with some industry leading companies like Hinson Racing, FMF, Fasthouse, Dubya, Renthal, P3 Carbon, Maxima Oils, Dunlop, Enzo and Lectron to make this build a reality. The Throttle Syndicate crew killed it with the black/white graphic and seat cover combination featuring Husqvarna logos.

Thats not a real carbon fiber tank but man the P3 Carbon cover looks amazing and is a fraction of the cost.

An FMF titanium powercore 2.1 silencer and works style pipe added some horsepower to the Fasthouse 150.

We love the look of Cycra’s front numberplate on Hoeft’s bike. The red background and big number one just pop!

Upgraded wheels are crucial for any professional level race machine. The Fasthouse 150 features Haan hubs, DID Dirtstar rims and stainless steel spokes built by the crew over at Dubya USA. Patracca wrapped them with Dunlop MX33 tires.

The new Lectron “Billetron” carb feeds the 150cc power plant. Patracca had nothing but good things to say about the new unit and we can’t wait to try it.

Look for the complete story on this machine in an upcoming printed issue of Dirt Bike Magazine or stay tuned to the website for more.

2-STROKE BEHIND THE BUILD

Sometimes our daydreams become reality. Recently, we had a conversation at the office about what a modern Japanese 125cc two-stroke might look and perform like. The conversation went on for hours. Not long afterward, we ran into Josh Bombard and Tim Sharp at the track with their KX144 creation. If Kawasaki made this two-stroke available in 2022, would you buy one?

CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW FOR THE FULL STORY