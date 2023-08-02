JUSTIN BARCIA VS. TADDY BLAZUSIAK

Taddy Blazusiak is one of the most talented riders in the world, but even he should know better than try to take on Justin Barcia. At the recent GasGas Spice It Up Festival, all the GasGas factory riders were on hand from different disciplines and they got together for what amounted to one big party. Somewhere along the way they were placed in a ring for a slow race. Check out what happened.
