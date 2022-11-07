JOSH TOTH WINS GOBBLER GETTER NATIONAL ENDURO

JOSH TOTH CLEAN SWEEPS THE GOBBLER GETTER NATIONAL ENDURO

Enduro Engineering put up an $8000 Bounty for anyone who could win all six tests at this weekend’s Gobbler Getter National Enduro in Stanton, Alabama, a culmination of a year’s long “Bounty” program that was not collected on until the final round of the series. FMF/KTM’s Josh Toth was up to the task, and swept all six tests, dominating the race and collecting eight large.

Though REV Motorsports’ Grant Baylor had already clinched the Kenda AMA National Championship at the previous round in Oklahoma, there was still plenty left to be decided at the finale in Alabama, including the Women’s Elite title, the Futures class championship, and the Beta Cup Champion, which goes to the Beta rider that accumulates the most points in any class, along with other amateur class championships still to be determined.

Toth’s win was his first of the season and it came at just the right time.