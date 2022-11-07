JOSH TOTH WINS GOBBLER GETTER NATIONAL ENDURO

Story by Shan Moore

 

Josh Toth got off to a quick start in test one, winning by nearly 26 seconds ahead of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Craig DeLong. In the remaining five tests, Toth continued to pour it on until his advantage stood at nearly two minutes by the end of the race. Photo Kenny King

 

Enduro Engineering put up an $8000 Bounty for anyone who could win all six tests at this weekend’s Gobbler Getter National Enduro in Stanton, Alabama, a culmination of a year’s long “Bounty” program that was not collected on until the final round of the series. FMF/KTM’s Josh Toth was up to the task, and swept all six tests, dominating the race and collecting eight large.

Though REV Motorsports’ Grant Baylor had already clinched the Kenda AMA National Championship at the previous round in Oklahoma, there was still plenty left to be decided at the finale in Alabama, including the Women’s Elite title, the Futures class championship, and the Beta Cup Champion, which goes to the Beta rider that accumulates the most points in any class, along with other amateur class championships still to be determined.

Toth’s win was his first of the season and it came at just the right time.

“I’m super stoked and proud of my effort,” said Toth. “I knew the bounty had built up going into this last round so I came out swinging. I knew if I won that first test, I’d be the only one eligible. So, I put the pressure on myself all day from there. I just rode like I stole the bike. Just pinned it. I had a couple close calls, but overall, a good day.”

Ricky Russell: “I started off a little slow; fifth in the first test, but then got a bunch of seconds. Toth was just on another level. He was beating us every single test. It was impressive to see him ride like that, but I was happy to get my best enduro result.” Photo Kenny King

 

Coastal Racing GasGas’ Ricky Russell finished on a high note as well, claiming his best-ever national enduro finish by taking the runner-up spot after posting the second-fastest time in the final four tests.

Craig DeLong started fast, finishing second in tests one and two, before settling into third at the finish.

“I didn’t feel like I rode that great, but I was second in the first couple of tests and Toth was kind of on his own level today,” said DeLong. “I just kind of tried to ride the same all day. In the second test, I was close to Josh, but in the third test, I kind of fell back. I struggled the third and fourth tests. Just needed to ride a little more aggressive. I was consistent and didn’t hit the ground once. But a podium, I’m happy with that.”

Craig DeLong was consistent throughout the day and finished on the podium in third place. Photo Shan Moore

 

Thad DuVall continues to ride himself back into “enduro shape” and was third-fastest in three of the six tests. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider finished off the day in fourth overall, missing the podium by 22 seconds. Photo Kenny King

 

Fifth went to Beta USA’s Evan Smith, his best finish of the year. Photo Kenny King

 

Ryder Lafferty finished 6th overall on his GasGas 350. Photo Kenny King

 

Sixth overall went to Coast Racing GasGas’ Ryder Lafferty, just 16 seconds off of Smith, while newly crowned national champion Grant Baylor was seventh on his REV Motorsports GasGas.

Beta USA’s Jonathan Johnson topped KTM-mounted Steve Nicholas to finish ninth overall and win the NE Pro 2 division.

The Women’s Elite class championship came down to the final race in Alabama after AmPro Yamaha’s Rachel Archer topped Enduro Engineering/Fly Racing KTM’s Mackenzie Tricker by less than a second at the previous round in Oklahoma, leaving the two in a situation where whichever one took the win in Alabama would be the series champ. Archer won the first test by five seconds. However, Tricker won the remaining four tests to take the win and the title.

Scott Boyer, meanwhile, won the Beta Cup Championship with a second place finish in the 45 A class behind Matt Stavish and took home a brand new Beta from Beta USA for his efforts.

OVERALL RESULTS

1. Josh Toth (KTM)

2. Ricky Russell (GG)

3. Craig DeLong (Hsq)

4. Thad DuVall (Hsq)

5. Evan Smith (BET)

6. Ryder Lafferty (GG)

7. Grant Baylor (GG)

8. Jesse Ansley (KTM)

9. Jonathan Johnson (Bet

10. Steve Nicholas (KTM)

