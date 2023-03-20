JOSH TOTH WINS CAPROCK NATIONAL ENDURO

Toth Tops Rugged Caprock National Enduro
2023 Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series presented by Moose Racing
Story and photos by Shan Moore
Enduro Engineering GasGas’ Josh Toth made it two winners in two rounds after topping this weekend’s Caprock National Enduro, round two of the 2023 Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series presented by Moose Racing in Turkey, Texas. Toth beat out round-one winner Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Grant Baylor by over 14 seconds to claim the victory.
Toth won the first three tests of the six test, 75 mile event, before throttling back in the final three tests, going 2-2-5 to finish out the race on top of the box. Grant Baylor won the final three tests after going 5-3-4 in the first three tests. After two rounds, Grant holds a four-point lead over Toth in the series standings (55 to 51), with Coastal Racing GasGas’ Ryder Lafferty in third with 41.
Riding his first enduro of the year, AmPro Yamaha’s Ricky Russell put in a strong performance for third, finishing 25 seconds behind Grant. “It’s good to be back in enduro racing, I really enjoyed it,” said Russell. “I’m from the west coast and there’s some desert-type terrain out there so I think I was ready for it.”
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Craig DeLong matched the fourth-place finish he turned in at Sumter with another fourth in Texas. Fifth went to Coastal Racing GasGas’ Ryder Lafferty, who suffered in the dust, as well. Winning the NE Pro2 class and finishing sixth overall was Bonecutter Racing GasGas’ Thorn Devlin.
Tely Energy Racing/Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM’s Steward Baylor made the best of a rough day to salvage seventh overall. In test two, Steward had his rear tire roll off the bead two miles before the end of the test. “Today was pretty rough, and between the last two races I’ve had it’s pretty mentally defeating, giving away all these championship points,” said Steward.
Beta USA’s Evan Smith had a good day to finish eighth overall and second in the Pro 2 division, while Tely Energy Racing/Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM’s Nathaniel Tasha was ninth overall and second in the NE Pro 2 class. AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper rounded out the top 10 and third in the NE Pro 2 division.
GasGas’ Rachel Gutish won the Women’s Elite division by 1:21 over Enduro Engineering GasGas’ Mackenzie Tricker. Trail Jesters Racing KTM’s Korie Steede was third, just under two seconds behind Tricker.
OVERALL RESULTS
1. Josh Toth (GG)
2. Grant Baylor (KAW)
3. Ricky Russell (Yam)
4. Craig DeLong (Hsq)
5. Ryder Lafferty (GG)
6. Thorn Devlin (GG)
7. Steward Baylor (KTM)
8. Evan Smith (Bet)
9. Nathaniel Tasha (KTM)
10. Liam Draper (Yam)
