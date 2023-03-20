JOSH TOTH WINS CAPROCK NATIONAL ENDURO

Tely Energy Racing/Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM’s Steward Baylor made the best of a rough day to salvage seventh overall. In test two, Steward had his rear tire roll off the bead two miles before the end of the test. “Today was pretty rough, and between the last two races I’ve had it’s pretty mentally defeating, giving away all these championship points,” said Steward.

Beta USA’s Evan Smith had a good day to finish eighth overall and second in the Pro 2 division, while Tely Energy Racing/Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM’s Nathaniel Tasha was ninth overall and second in the NE Pro 2 class. AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper rounded out the top 10 and third in the NE Pro 2 division.