JOSH HILL INJURED AT CLUB MX IN PRACTICE CRASH

Josh Hill has been on the comeback trail this year but unfortunately he has hit a bump in the road. While practicing at Club MX Hill had a little get-off. Headed into the whoop section he got sideways misses one and went over the handlebars dislocating his hip and it looks like there is a possible fracture as well. He is in good spirits and set to be released from the hospital on crutches .

Hill said this via his social media about the injury:

“Big thanks to all the staff and riders @clubmx for helping me get off the track and into the ambulance. I was able to get released and walk out of the hospital under my own power a few hours later. So I’m pretty blessed for that. Scary and painful couple hours while it was out of socket.”