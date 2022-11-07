JONNY WALKER STORMS IDAHO ENDUROCROSS

Beta’s Jonny Walker dominated the night in winning his second EnduroCross of the season with a 1-1-2 moto finish on his 300RR 2-stroke. Photo Diahann Tanke.

 

The GEICO AMA EnduroCross Championship Series visited Nampa Idaho for the penultimate round of the 2022 series. Jonny Walker took the overall win in another weekend of action-packed EX Pro battles. The Beta rider had a score of 1-1-2 across the three motos. Rockstar Husqvarna rider, Colton Haaker finished second overall with 2-3-1 moto finishes. Rounding out the overall podium was Ryder Leblond, with 6-4-4 finishes in the motos.

 

Haaker started off moto one strong with the Moose Racing Holeshot and an early lead, ahead of Walker. The round five track proved very challenging as the first moto saw a lot of top pro racers crash throughout its duration. Hart would go down on the first turn of the first lap. GASGAS Factory rider Taddy Blazusiak would go down over a log after a collision with Webb. Haaker got tripped up midway through the race and Walker would capitalize and take the lead which he would maintain through the checkered flag to secure his moto one victory. Haaker would finish second ahead of Cooper Abbott in third. Rounding out the top five was Max Gerston in fourth and Hart in fifth. Blazusiak would finish in 16th place after multiple crashes.

 

Colton Haaker has been close to capturing a podium several times this season, and was finally able to make it happen at Round 5. Photo Jack Jaxson

 

The second moto inverts the sixteen riders’ finish positions from race one for gate picks, so the top eight riders start on the second row. Blazusiak took the holeshot and had a great start as he led for much of the race. Walker, who started in 10th place, continued his dominant riding, and moved into second place behind Blazusiak midway through the race. In the eighth lap Walker passed Blazusiak for the lead and won his second moto in a row. Blazusiak would stay and finish in the second-place spot. Hart had another rough start in the second moto working his way to finish sixth after starting in 12th place. Haaker, who started in 8th place, would make his way to finish in third. LeBlond came in fourth place ahead of Webb in fifth.

 

Ryder LeBlond had a stellar night with consistent 6-4-4 finishes and podium slot with third overall. Photo Diahann Tanke

 

In the final moto Webb took the holeshot just barely over Blazusiak. He maintained the early lead for the first few laps, ahead of Blazusiak, Haaker and Walker. Haaker would pass Blazusiak quickly in the first lap to move into second place with Walker not too far behind, continuing his quick and smooth riding throughout the evening. Haaker would pass Webb to take the lead in the third lap of the race and his skilled racing would keep him in the top spot through the checkered flag, also securing his first overall podium finish of the 2022 series. Webb and Walker would battle the next 3 laps before Walker passed Webb for the P2 spot in the 6th lap. Walker would finish in the second spot ahead of Webb in third. LeBlond would come in fourth place ahead of Blazusiak in fifth.

Factory One Sherco pilot Cooper Abbott had consistent motos but came up just short of his first overall podium. Photo Diahann Tanke

 

With 5-6-8 finishes on the night, Trystan Hart’s score of fifth overall allows him to maintain the red number plate as he carries a one-point lead into the championship finale. “Boise is done and dusted. It wasn’t ideal for me but I’m still in one piece and ready to keep pushing. I’m ahead by one point in the championship so it’s going to be a dogfight at the final round in Reno, for sure.” Photo Diahann Tanke

 

Cody Webb: Sixth overall for the night. “I think I had a crash magnet on or something. That was a really tough night. I had myself set up for success but riders kept crashing in front of me, but that is racing. Honestly, I am just happy to walk away uninjured, especially after (Branden) Petrie used me as a landing ramp in moto two. I am still in the hunt for a season podium despite this round and the opening round, I am going to give it my all in Reno,” concluded Webb.

 

Taddy tangled with Cody Webb when he clipped a log on lap three of the opening moto of the evening. The incident put both riders on the ground and left Taddy with very tender ribs and a twisted bike. He ended up seventh overall finish, with a 16-2-5 moto tally. Photo: Diahann Tanke

 

2022 AMA Super EnduroCross- Round 5: Overall Results (Top 10)

1. Jonny Walker, 1-1-2, Beta
2. Colton Haaker, 2-3-1, Husqvarna
3. Ryder LeBlond, 6-4-4, Husqvarna
4. Cooper Abbott, 3-8-6, Sherco
5. Trystan Hart, 5-6-8, KTM
6. Cody Webb, 13-5- 3, Sherco
7. Taddy Blazusiak, 16-2-5 GASGAS
8. Tim Apolle, 7-7-9, Beta
9. Max Gerston, 4-10-11, GASGAS
10. Will Riordan, 10-10-7, KTM

 

 

