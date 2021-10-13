JOIN THE MAGURA MOTO ALLIANCE SUPPORT TEAM NOW

Magura USA is seeking riders who have the right stuff to join their newly formed ‘Alliance’ team.

The Alliance team members will include both grassroots and pro level riders who will be offered product discounts to further their riding and racing skills. With discounted product purchases, members may also receive a Magura hat, decals or swag, when available.

Athletes accepted to the team will be expected to create and share social media posts, and videos tagging Magura USA, Magura Alliance, #whostopsyou and most importantly advocate for the Magura brand and products.

Please complete the survey below and we will contact you soon after to inform you if you have been accepted to participate in the Magura Alliance.