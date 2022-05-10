JOEY SAVATGY SIGNS WITH MONSTER ENERGY KAWASAKI

Kawasaki factory racing makes it official, Joey Savatgy will be back on a factory KX450 this summer racing the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. With Adam Cianciarulo still out of action from his injury suffered during the SX season the team needed to find a rider to fill his shoes, Savatgy is a no brainer fill-in option having a long history with Monster Energy and the entire Kawasaki team. Here is a link to a story done by Travis Fant on the machine Savatgy raced a couple years back for the factory team. Below is the official announcement from Kawasaki:

Joey Savatgy Joins Monster Energy® Kawasaki for 2022 AMA Pro Motocross Championship

The Monster Energy® Kawasaki racing team and Joey Savatgy have come to an agreement for the Team Green™ veteran to compete on a KX™450SR alongside Jason Anderson in the 2022 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Savatgy rejoins Team Green after a two-year hiatus, building upon a successful four-year race-winning partnership aboard a KX™250 with the Monster Energy® /Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team and a year of premier class competition with Monster Energy Kawasaki. In 2019, Savatgy earned Monster Energy® AMA Supercross 450SX “Rookie of the Year” honors as well as several top-10 Pro Motocross finishes with the Monster Energy Kawasaki team.

Savatgy will fill-in for Monster Energy Kawasaki rider Adam Cianciarulo until he is ready to return from a knee injury sustained earlier this season. With a proven history of 250cc Pro Motocross wins with Kawasaki, the team and Savatgy look forward to the No.17 rider competing at the front of the pack alongside the No.21 of Anderson.

“It’s a privilege to join the Monster Energy Kawasaki team for the upcoming Pro Motocross Championship. I’ve had a lot of success with the team in the past and I’m eager to continue building on that in the coming months. We’re only a few weeks shy of the season opener so we will aim to progress as the season goes on, but I’m confident my familiarity with the bike and the team will help speed that process along. I’m optimistic about what we can achieve together this summer.”

– Joey Savatgy

The 2022 AMA Pro Motocross Championship is set to begin on Saturday, May 28th at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.