JETT REYNOLDS INJURED : OUT FOR EAST COAST SX OPENER

Jett Reynolds will not make his professional SX debut today due to a wrist injury suffered during press day. Kawasaki released the statement below on earlier today:

⚠️Rider Update⚠️Due to a wrist injury sustained in preparation for his pro debut, @pcraceteam ’s @jettreynolds79 will not compete at Minneapolis Supercross and will be sidelined indefinitely.

We will keep you updated on the situation when more information is available .