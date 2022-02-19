JETT REYNOLDS INJURED : OUT FOR EAST COAST SX OPENER

Jett Reynolds

Jett Reynolds will not make his professional SX debut today due to a wrist injury suffered during press day. Kawasaki released the statement below on earlier today:

racekawasaki Verified
⚠️Rider Update⚠️
Due to a wrist injury sustained in preparation for his pro debut, @pcraceteam’s @jettreynolds79 will not compete at Minneapolis Supercross and will be sidelined indefinitely.

We will keep you updated on the situation when more information is available .

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Follow Us @dirtbikemag

ENTER NOW