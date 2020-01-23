JETT LAWRENCE TALKS ABOUT MISSING GLENDALE SUPERCROSS AFTER HIS A2 CRASH

Jett Lawrence put it all on the line to win A2, and now he’s out of the running for the Glendale Supercross and beyond. At 16, he knows there will be more opportunities to come, and doesn’t regret his all-out assault at Anaheim, which ultimately resulted in a broken collarbone.

