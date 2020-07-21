JEREMY MCGRATH’S 1995 OUTDOOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP HONDA CR250: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY

In this weeks 2-Stroke Tuesday brought to you by Decal Works we are taking a look back at a machine that change the MX world forever. Jeremy “Showtime” McGrath’s 1995 factory Honda CR250R definitely stands up to the test of time. This bike is probably one of the most copied CR styling wise of all time. In our 2-Stroke History section we chronicle what could be the greatest bike Honda has ever made and don’t miss Ron Lawson’s 1995 CR250 off-road project bike at the bottom of this post. Even over twenty years after Jeremy raced this machine it still looks cool. The color scheme, graphic design and overall look of the machine is a clear stepping stone to where we are today.

In the days before after market billet aluminum engine covers these factory built covers looked trick and screamed with style

A very simple looking set that “Showtime” won a lot of races with.

This not just for looks its the real deal. Countless hours of R&D probably went into making this pipe and its the only one like it in the world.

The carbon fiber silencer actually has a modern looking design. This was insanely trick for 1995 !

Pegs sure have changed over the years. What was factory then wouldn’t even be close to OEM now.