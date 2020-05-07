JEFF WARD AND KENDA POWERSPORTS TEAM UP

It looks like Kenda Powersports is making some moves signing a couple legends of motocross to be brand ambassadors for the 2020 season and beyond. Here is the official release from Kenda about Jeff Ward:

Joining Kenda Legend Doug Henry is multi-time AMA Motocross, Supercross, Supermoto champion, 7-time international MX des Nations champion, X Games gold medalist and AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame inductee, Jeff Ward.

After retiring from motorcycle racing, Ward raced Indy cars and off-road trucks, leading to induction into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America. As if that wasn’t enough, he is currently focused on winning championships in mountain bike racing. Ward comes equipped with an expert-level knowledge base and experience in multiple racing disciplines, a valuable asset to the Kenda product development team.

Kenda’s Director of Powersports admires Ward for his racing career and may even have been lapped by Ward back in his Supermoto racing days. Baldwin says with a grin, “I am stoked to have Jeff onboard and look forward to seeing him in action on Kendas, but I will save the racing stories for another day.”

2020 promises to be a great year for Kenda with Doug Henry and Jeff Ward both representing the brand across all categories including Powersports, Bicycle, Automotive, Wheelchair and Trailer. Follow Kenda on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter to see all the action from the Kenda Legends team.