JASON ANDERSON OAKLAND SUPERCROSS PRACTICE LAPS: RAW

Rockstar Husqvarna’s Jason Anderson has yet to find the form that resulted in the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross Championship, but he’s still in a good position for round 5 of 2020. He currently sits in fourth, just 14 points behind Ken Roczen. In Oakland, he qualified fifth, actually ahead of Roczen, and behind fast man Adam Cianciarulo, Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb and Blake Baggett. For extended coverage of the 2020 Oakland Supercross, click here.

Jason Anderson was on hand for Press Day in Oakland. Dirt Bike Magazine was able to capture some riding as he learned a new track and got ready for racing on Saturday night.