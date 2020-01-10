JAMES STEWART BREAKS DOWN A1, JUST AHEAD OF THE 2020 ST LOUIS SUPERCROSS

Just ahead of the 2020 St. Louis Supercross, round two of the Monster Energy Supercross season, James Stewart watches Anaheim One and breaks down the 450 main, lap by lap. “There were only a few guys when I used to race, a couple guys that you just knew would take you out in a heartbeat. They will not care, they will not send you a happy ‘I’m sorry’ card. Justin is one of those guys. ”