JEREMY MARTIN AND CHASE SEXTON PUT A WHOOPING ON WASHOUGAL

After four motos of racing, here are the 250 and 450 class overall results from round seven of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Washougal MX in Washougal, Washington. (For full coverage of the 2021 Washougal National MX, click here.)

250 moto one start (photo by Brandon Krause)

250 Overall

1  Jeremy Martin 3 – 1
2  R.J. Hampshire 2 – 3
3  Justin Cooper 1 – 8
4  Jett Lawrence 7 – 2
5  Pierce Brown 6 – 4
6  Michael Mosiman 4 – 7
7  Hunter Lawrence 5 – 10
8  Dilan Schwartz 13 – 6
9  Austin Forkner 12 – 9
10  Max Vohland 9 – 12
11  Carson Mumford 11 – 11
12  Garrett Marchbanks 10 – 15
13  Jo Shimoda 24 – 5
14  Derek Kelley 14 – 14
15  Colt Nichols 8 – 33
16  Jarrett Frye 18 – 13
17  Ramyller Alves 16 – 16
18  Alex Martin 15 – 19
19  Christopher Prebula 22 – 17
20  Joshua Varize 17 – 39
21  Zack Williams 23 – 18
22  Jerry Robin 19 – 37
23  Garrett Hoffman 26 – 20
24  Gared Steinke 20 – 23
25  Xylian Ramella 21 – 24
26  Gabe Gutierres 25 – 21
27  James Harrington 28 – 25
28  Wade Brommel 29 – 26
29  Brian Marty 30 – 28
30  Levi Newby 38 – 22
31  Bailey Kroone 31 – 29
32  Mason Olson 34 – 27
33  Kyle Greeson 27 – 35
34  Jordan Jarvis 36 – 30
35  Konnor Visger 35 – 31
36  Devin Harriman 33 – 34
37  Jorge Rubalcava 32 – 36
38  Tyler DuCray 37 – 38
39  Zac Maley DNS – 32
40  Braden Spangle 39 – DNS
41  Jalek Swoll DNS – DNS
Justin Cooper and Carson Mumford battling in 250 moto one. (Photo by Brandon Krause

450 Overall

1  Chase Sexton 1 – 3
2  Eli Tomac 2 – 2
3  Dylan Ferrandis 5 – 1
4  Marvin Musquin 3 – 5
5  Justin Barcia 4 – 7
6  Cooper Webb 7 – 6
7  Aaron Plessinger 12 – 4
8  Christian Craig 8 – 8
9  Ken Roczen 6 – 10
10  Joey Savatgy 10 – 9
11  Max Anstie 9 – 12
12  Dean Wilson 11 – 11
13  Brandon Hartranft 13 – 15
14  Justin Bogle 16 – 13
15  Coty Schock 17 – 14
16  Ben LaMay 15 – 16
17  Ryan Sipes 14 – 20
18  Jeremy Hand 19 – 18
19  Ryan Surratt 22 – 17
20  Carson Brown 18 – DNS
21  Scott Meshey 23 – 19
22  Tyler Stepek 20 – 23
23  Hunter Schlosser 21 – 21
24  Bryson Gardner 24 – 25
25  Justin Rodbell 26 – 24
26  Layton Smail 25 – 26
27  Morgan Burger 28 – 27
28  Matthew Hubert 37 – 22
29  Kolton Dean 31 – 28
30  Wyatt Lyonsmith 29 – 32
31  Collin Jurin 27 – 34
32  Chris Howell 33 – 30
33  Connor Olson 30 – 36
34  Colby Copp 39 – 29
35  Devon Bates 35 – 33
36  Alex Ray 32 – 37
37  Zachery Redding 36 – 35
38  Chance Blackburn 34 – 38
39  Dominic DeSimone DNS – 31
40  Deven Raper 38 – DNF
41  Fredrik Noren DNS – DNF
Chase Sexton (photo by Brandon Krause)
Eli Tomac (photo by Brandon Krause)
Teammates Webb and Musquin battling during the first 450 moto. (Photo by Brandon Krause)
Dylan Ferrandis (photo by Brandon Krause)
