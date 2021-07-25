JEREMY MARTIN AND CHASE SEXTON PUT A WHOOPING ON WASHOUGAL

After four motos of racing, here are the 250 and 450 class overall results from round seven of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Washougal MX in Washougal, Washington. (For full coverage of the 2021 Washougal National MX, click here.)
250 Overall
450 Overall
|1
|Chase Sexton
|1 – 3
|2
|Eli Tomac
|2 – 2
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|5 – 1
|4
|Marvin Musquin
|3 – 5
|5
|Justin Barcia
|4 – 7
|6
|Cooper Webb
|7 – 6
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|12 – 4
|8
|Christian Craig
|8 – 8
|9
|Ken Roczen
|6 – 10
|10
|Joey Savatgy
|10 – 9
|11
|Max Anstie
|9 – 12
|12
|Dean Wilson
|11 – 11
|13
|Brandon Hartranft
|13 – 15
|14
|Justin Bogle
|16 – 13
|15
|Coty Schock
|17 – 14
|16
|Ben LaMay
|15 – 16
|17
|Ryan Sipes
|14 – 20
|18
|Jeremy Hand
|19 – 18
|19
|Ryan Surratt
|22 – 17
|20
|Carson Brown
|18 – DNS
|21
|Scott Meshey
|23 – 19
|22
|Tyler Stepek
|20 – 23
|23
|Hunter Schlosser
|21 – 21
|24
|Bryson Gardner
|24 – 25
|25
|Justin Rodbell
|26 – 24
|26
|Layton Smail
|25 – 26
|27
|Morgan Burger
|28 – 27
|28
|Matthew Hubert
|37 – 22
|29
|Kolton Dean
|31 – 28
|30
|Wyatt Lyonsmith
|29 – 32
|31
|Collin Jurin
|27 – 34
|32
|Chris Howell
|33 – 30
|33
|Connor Olson
|30 – 36
|34
|Colby Copp
|39 – 29
|35
|Devon Bates
|35 – 33
|36
|Alex Ray
|32 – 37
|37
|Zachery Redding
|36 – 35
|38
|Chance Blackburn
|34 – 38
|39
|Dominic DeSimone
|DNS – 31
|40
|Deven Raper
|38 – DNF
|41
|Fredrik Noren
|DNS – DNF
