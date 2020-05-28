INTERNATIONAL MOTOCROSS MUSEUM “EVENING WITH CHAMPIONS” DATE CHANGE

New date for International Motocross Museum “An evening with the Champions” event changed to October 24

Due to the Corona virus pandemic and after considering the safety of everyone concerned, the International Motocross Museum has rescheduled the “An Evening With The Champions” fundraising event to Saturday October 24th.

The event will still be hosted at the same venue and the Sheraton hotel reservations will be moved as well. We tried to hold out as long as possible but with all things presently considered this was the best move. The date should not conflict with any other event so everybody that wants to attend should now be able too. The riders who were scheduled to highlight the event have all committed to the new date and we are now trying to add Heikki Mikkola to the list. We will add him to the bidding list if we secure a commitment. Also this gives us more time to make the event even better. We already have some new surprises planned. With the help of Hi-Torque publications, we are currently finishing up our 68 page event program with tons of cool never before seen content. All tickets already sold will transfer to the revised date and bidding on VIP rider tables will now expire Monday August 31st. We will announce any and all updates on this site and share by our media partners, Motocross Action and Dirt Bike magazines.

Thank you,

Terry Good