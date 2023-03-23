INSIDE JARED LESHER’S SX BUILT YZ250 TWO-STROKE

Jared Lesher might have shown up on your radar if you’ve been to Supercross in person as only a handful of riders sound like Jared as he spins laps around the Monster Energy Supercross tracks. Well that’s because Jared breaks the norm, racing a Yamaha YZ250 that is decked out with all the bells and whistles to make any Two-Stroke lover’s heart race. Titanium this, carbon that, Jared’s Two-Smoker is simply a beautiful bike and we had the chance to take a closer look at it. We asked Michael Shaw, Jared’s mechanic to give us a deep dive at one of the coolest bikes in the SX pits.

THE FRONT END

Jared runs Luxon triple clamps which are a similar flex to stock, just lighter. It saves about a pound overall. They look great, but they’re also really strong.

When you have a red and white bike, there’s one thing that sticks out from Jared’s YZ250 that’s pretty obvious. Jared runs a GET CDI system which gives him the option to run two different ignition maps. The switch has uniquely different map settings and depending on the track, Jared will switch between the two depending on the feel and compensate for a gearing adjustment. Dan Truman helps Jared get the system and Derrick Harris from HP Race Development is the one who tunes them.

On the handlebars, Jared has the easily accessible GET map switch to run aggressively different maps. There’s definitely a big change between the two, so depending on track conditions, Jared and Michael can easily tune the bike differently.

The bike is outfitted with Works Connection radiator braces. With Supercross, everything is pretty tight. Things happen, you go down, struggle in the whoops, or go down and get taken out or take somebody else out. Radiators can be pretty fragile, so the Works Connection radiator braces help out a lot. Jared has had a couple of bumps here and there and the braces have helped out a lot.

Jared runs a Honda CRF450 front master cylinder which is larger compared to the Yamaha counterpart. The piston inside gives a better brake feel resulting in more instant actuation. Jared likes a touchy brake, so that helps out with his Galfer stainless brake line with a Motion Pro throttle cable and clutch cable.

The holeshot device is made by Devol. Jared doesn’t run it as low as most of the factory 450 guys as he doesn’t have as much power to the ground. It has a cover over the front of it to keep any dirt or debris from packing in there and locking it up.

Cory over at Anchor Tape also is the one who does the front number plate vents. It’s an old-school look that helps get air to the radiators.

Jared runs the Pro Taper Fusion in the MX race bend, with the soft Pro Taper grips on as well.

For the throttle housing, Jared runs a G2 billet throttle kit. It makes a smoother action which is a little bit shorter than stock. Jared has a bad wrist, so it has a shorter twist than a standard throttle.

The Yamaha YZ250 is kitted with SM Pro Wheels which are based out of the UK. They’re super strong with equally strong spokes as well. They’re considerably thicker compared to production spokes. The spokes are made by Bulldog which is also the same company. For the front tire, Jared runs a Dunlop Geomax MX3S.

For the front forks, Jared runs Enzo suspension. Ross over at Enzo helps the privateer like Jared out a lot and the two have opted to stick with the Kayaba spring forks.

The carbon front brake cover is from Lightspeed.

And to equip the bike with enough stopping power, Jared runs Galfer rotors and pads, with the standard OE front axle.

THE ENGINE

The engine is the crown jewel of the build. Obviously, it’s a two-stroke which is a little bit different than all the other four-strokes out here on the track. The man behind the engine is Derrick Harris out of HP race development in Texas. He does quite a bit of work to the engine just to try and make it as competitive as possible, which involves plenty of aggressive porting going on in the inside. Besides some epoxy work, polished trans, and a custom Wiseco piston, Luke over at Phathead jumped on board and helped Jared out and supplied a bunch of heads that have different domes. Finally, the Action oil fill cap just adds that little trick touch instead of the little janky plastic one.

Jared can always switch out the head domes to change where the power is at. It’s pretty simple to do so it makes it really convenient to change quickly and they keep testing until they find a dome they like. Jared also has a stick metering system inside of the engine which atomizes the fuel better, adding more torque.

The bike is equipped with a V Force 3 reed valve which is a great addition to the stock Keihin carb.

Then we have Anchor Tape. We have been seeing more riders running this tap on their frames lately. They do a great job supplying templates that make application easier. The tape gives all the coverage you can need, corner to corner.

Jared did a collaboration with FMF for The Drop subscription program earlier this year, but Donnie has been helping out the two a ton. Jared has the factory Fatty up front and a Shorty in the rear. That also helps with Supercross to give a little bit more grunt off the bottom.

The footpegs are both medium Flo titanium pegs. They send them to Metaltech and they cut the teeth off of them, welding 5 mil higher on the teeth. They are a little bit sharper than the production ones as well. Jared is a tad shorter than the rest of the guys so bringing up the pegs a bit helps out.

Next, the Hinson clutch setup definitely helps. Jared has been with Ron over at Hinson for a long time now.

The fluids in the engine are supplied by Blud lubricants. Jared has been with them for about four years now. Jeff, the owner of Blud, has been helping out the two so that they can use their oil in the engine as well as their chain lube. Any detailing products come from Blud lubricants. Blud is a small company but they are definitely doing some impressive stuff. You’ll see going around the pits a lot of privateers running Blud this year.

Just about all of the hardware on the bike is titanium from Rob at DocWob imports. Obviously, titanium is expensive so for a privateer to do something like that, it takes a lot. This one doesn’t have full tie on the engine, but is equipped with SpecBolt’s nickel works kit which is also a good alternative to make that factory look without breaking the bank.

The engine is mounted with FCP moto mounts as well as the foot peg pins which are titanium. Everything in the footpeg area is tight including the clearance so Jared doesn’t have any slop going on there.

The bike has a Fasst Company brake spring instead of running a traditional spring. The spring expands hooking to the frame and connects to the brake pedal. Jared has a compression spring on there, so it’s a little bit different. You can also adjust the preload on it to change the feel of the brake. A carbon guard adds some protection. With it being on the right side of the bike, adding some extra protection and a smooth surface so it doesn’t get hung up on is worth it.

Enzo Ross has all the Kayaba Yamaha shock down to a science. Jared Kayaba unit is a polished body, Kashima coated and all of the adjusters. Jared runs the 18 mil shaft on it as well. You need that for Supercross, otherwise, you’re gonna snap or bend your stock shock.

Jared also has added venting on the airbox. They tested different variations on the dyno and went back and forth just trying to figure out how to get the power where they wanted it. They did dynos back-to-back with seat on and the seat off, just to see with adding more air to the airbox. They ended up drilling the holes in it and definitely helped out.

The subframe is stock height even though Jared is short. They have thought about cutting the subframe down, shortening it a bit, but obviously, with being a privateer, they don’t have the ability to just have a bunch of cuts up subframes on hand. So if he were to bend one or something like that, they would have a readily available subframe on hand. As you can see, Jared runs a Galfer braided brake line and runs a full tie axle in the back equipped with adjustable titanium Works Connection axle blocks. A Galfer rotor provides the stopping power. A Dunlop MX33 tire provides traction and the chain and sprockets are from Pro Taper.

The seat is done by MotoSeat which Jared has been with for a long time. Jared likes to keep the relationships with the sponsors pretty good. Jared has a strong core group of sponsors that help out with MotoSeat being one of them. They run just three ribs on the back instead of a full rib down the middle.

The bike is equipped with Acerbis plastics all the way through. Obviously having a white bike and Supercross is kind of hard to do, so having a good plastic sponsor helps out. Keeping the white bike white is sometimes difficult so having a readily available amount of white plastics is perfect. But they also give a lot of their plastics away to sponsors or fans. Giving them plastics is kind of the easiest way to say thanks and give them something give.

Jared and Michael sure make the dynamic duo, so when you hear that two-stroke coming around at Supercross, make sure to cheer them on.