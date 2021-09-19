Inside 09.2020

2021

40 2021 SHERCOS

France was under lockdown early in the COVID-19 crisis, but Sherco came back quickly to fill demand for the world’s fastest-growing brand of dirt bikes.

44 2021 HUSQVARNAS

Last month we got a few photos and hints of the bikes to be. Now, the 2021 model year for Husqvarna comes into focus more clearly.

46 2021 KTMs

KTM’s off-road bikes include off-road four-strokes, dual-sport bikes, fuel-injected two-strokes and one new model that, believe it or not, has a carburetor!

BIKES

50 PROJECT RM250

It’s been called the best used dirt bike to search out and buy. The RM250 two-stroke is the prince of Craigslist finds. We get one, restore it and repurpose it.

56 SHERCO 250SEF FACTORY

Success often comes from unexpected sources and at unexpected times. Sherco is a small French maker that’s growing fast in the world of off-road racing.

62 SEGWAY DIRT eBIKE X260

Paul Blart would have crushed his mall invaders so much more easily with a Segway like this. The Dirt eBike is fast, well-made and, most of all, fun!

86 PROJECT BIKE SPOTLIGHT

Some project bikes are presented simply to inspire. This month’s KTM 250SX-F is an example of what anyone can build given enough time, motivation and talent.

ADVENTURE

68 YAMAHA T7 TENERE 700

Yamaha’s status in the adventure bike world has suffered neglect in recent years, but that’s all over now. The T7 might change the landscape in terms of performance and accessibility.

74 THE GOODS

When there are continents that need to be crossed, little things can make a big difference. This is our monthly look at just those things.

FEATURES

76 RIDING WITH COLTON

Colton Haaker has uprooted his life and changed his game. America’s National EnduroCross champion and World SuperEnduro title holder occasionally rides for fun.

82 NOTORIOUS DQs

Roger DeCoster looks back in motocross history for some of the moments where races and championships were decided off the racetrack.

90 SUPERCROSS

It was a year like no other. After a three-month shutdown, Supercross became the first professional sport to pick up the pieces and finish the season.

94 GUMMY-TIRE TEST

Gummy tires have changed the complexion of extreme off-road racing. We take 16 new tires to the limit—and sometimes a little farther.