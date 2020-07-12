HUSQVARNA TX300i VS. HUSQVARNA TE300i

Going with a Husqvarna 300 two-stroke is an easy call. Everyone loves them. But which one? There are two in the 2020 Husqvarna line: the TE300 with the headlight and the more competition-oriented TX300. Aside from the headlight and taillight, are there any real differences between the two?

When we first got the two bikes, we drained the fuel tanks (both 2.24 gallons) and weighed them both. There’s a surprising difference. The TE was 235 pounds and the TX was 223. Could a headlight weigh that much? As it turns out, much of the weight is in the suspension. The TE has the WP Xplor coil-spring fork, and the TX has the Xact air fork. The shocks have different specs but are the same model. Other differences are hard to find. The two bikes have the same part numbers for their cylinders, heads, pistons and throttle bodies. They have different part numbers for first and second gears, though, which are slightly lower on the TE. The TE also has a rear sprocket that’s 1 tooth smaller (50 versus 51). If you do the math, first gear overall is just slightly taller on the TX. The chains are different, but both are O-rings.

When you ride them back to back, the suspension is what you notice first. The TE is much softer. Keep in mind that the TX has an air fork, though, so it can have any spring rate you please. The rear isn’t as flexible, so you really shouldn’t go too far off the reservation or you will wind up way out of balance. Bottom line: the TE is much cushier. And from our past history with the TE’s Xplor fork, it’s best to leave it that way. It’s a great fork for trail riding, but not so good if you try to modify it for competition.

The power delivery is quite different, too. You would never believe that the two bikes have the same hard parts in their top ends. The designers managed to tailor the power deliveries of the two bikes with nothing more than mapping. The TX is much crisper down low, and it seems to make more power in the middle and top. We couldn’t really prove this with any field test, though. We did hill-climbs, drag races and roll-ons without any conclusive results. In real-world acceleration, the two bikes are very close. The difference is simply one of feel and throttle response. Both bikes have a map switch, and both were better in map 1 most of the time. Only in very slippery conditions would you want to go to the milder map 2.

The prices are the same. Both sell for $10,099. In the end the bikes are so close, we would say that it all comes down to supply and availability. If your dealer has more TEs on the floor, maybe he’s willing to deal. For what it’s worth, though, if any of our guys were forced to make a call, all of them say they prefer the TX.