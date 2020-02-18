HUSQVARNA TX300 KING OF THE MOTOS PROJECT: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY

We have a very unique build featured on this week’s Two-Stroke Tuesday brought to you by Decal Works. Insideline Connect built a Husky TX300 to race this years King Of The Motos and we are giving you an exclusive first look. We keep the off-road two-stroke theme going in 2-Stroke Theater this week with a glimpse into factory Sherco rider Cody Webb’s extreme training and show you three project bikes that will blow your mind. Don’t miss the exclusive link to our KTM 300XC project with the crew at Vertex located at the bottom of this post.

This build for King Of The Motos has a very interesting combination of items on it. It features protection bolt-on parts from TM Designworks, Fastway, P3 Carbon, ARC Levers and SXS skid plates. Then you have performance items from FMF, Boyesen, Lectron and AHM Factory Services. Oh, you can’t forget navigation equipment from Trail Tech and the list goes on.

Protection and performance. The Rekluse Auto-Clutch is a must for most of the off-road extreme enduro crowd. P3 Carbon offers FMF pipe protection with frame protection and the Trail Tech fan kit is designed to keep the bike running cool.

With King Of The Motos using GPS waypoints this little unit from Trail Tech is a must.

The Kenda IBEX features a sticky type rubber compound and with a traditional off-road tread pattern. This gives the rider trials tire type performance in extreme conditions with a traditional knobby layout.

The IMS oversized tank increases the fuel capacity and the translates into more miles allowed on the trail before stopping for gas.

We made sure this bike was shot before the event because Jason from Insideline Connect has a reputation for destroying machines at extreme off-road events. It’s a good thing we did, Jason lived up to his reputation ! Oh don’t worry that’s a story that will be told at a later date.

2-STROKE THEATER

If you like the 300cc off-road build featured on this week’s post check out this KTM 300cc rebuild we did awhile back. Click the image below for more!