HUSQVARNA TC250: TWO-STROKE VIDEO SERIES

Two-strokes never stopped being competitive and the 2020 Husqvarna TC250 is proof. It’s 215 pound of well-disciplined muscle that has a modern chassis and essentially the same components that come on the company’s top-shelf four-stroke motocross bikes. In its pure motocross guise, the Husky has no electric start and no fuel-injection. It’s a bike for the MX purist. Check it out in action in this episode of the Dirt Bike two-stroke MX video series.