HUSQVARNA FC250: YEAR ’21 VIDEO SERIES

The Husqvarna FC250 is following in the footsteps of other 2021 Husqvarna motocross bikes. Like the FC450 tested last month, the 250 has been rethought to appeal to a slightly different rider. Compared to the KTM 250SX-F, the Husky’s suspension has been lowered 10mm to provide a lower seat height and offer slightly different handling characteristics. When we say “slightly” we mean it. The difference in seat height is much more noticeable than anything you might feel in suspension performance or in cornering ability. Short riders will notice right away and even tall guys will benefit on the start line from more stand-over height. Otherwise, the bike is very similar to the KTM and to last’s year’s Husky FC250. That means it’s very light and very fast. On our scale, the FC250 is 219 pound without fuel. That’s impressive, considering the Yamaha, Kawasaki and Honda are almost 10 pounds heavier apiece. Check it out in the latest episode of the Year ’21 video series.

