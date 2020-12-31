HUSQVARNA FC250: YEAR ’21 VIDEO SERIES

The Husqvarna FC250 is following in the footsteps of other 2021 Husqvarna motocross bikes. Like the FC450 tested last month, the 250 has been rethought to appeal to a slightly different rider. Compared to the KTM 250SX-F, the Husky’s suspension has been lowered 10mm to provide a lower seat height and offer slightly different handling characteristics. When we say “slightly” we mean it. The difference in seat height is much more noticeable than anything you might feel in suspension performance or in cornering ability. Short riders will notice right away and even tall guys will benefit on the start line from more stand-over height. Otherwise, the bike is very similar to the KTM and to last’s year’s Husky FC250. That means it’s very light and very fast. On our scale, the FC250 is 219 pound without fuel. That’s impressive, considering the Yamaha, Kawasaki and Honda are almost 10 pounds heavier apiece. Check it out in the latest episode of the Year ’21 video series.
Sign in
Sign in
Recover your password.
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Trending
- SLAVENS RACING KTM 300 TPI PROJECT: TWO STROKE TUESDAY
- 5 MUST SEE MX 2-STROKE PROJECTS: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT: LEATT
- FIRST LOOK 2021 JOTAGAS 300 ENDURO: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- WESTERN POWERSPORTS SUZUKI RM125 REBUILD: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- JOHNNY O’MARA’S 1986 MXON HONDA CR125R: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- THE RIDE SHOP AZ DARK KNIGHT KTM 500: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- 2021 MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS SCHEDULE ANNOUNCED
- HAAKER SWEEPS GLEN HELEN DOUBLE HEADER: 2020 ENDUROCROSS ROUND 2 RESULTS
- 500CC TWO-STROKE VIDEO INSANITY : 2-STROKE THEATER
Comments are closed.